Thunder miss 24 consecutive shots, lose to Wizards 120-98

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook sat down for good midway through the third quarter while Oklahoma City was in the midst of missing 24 consecutive shots — yes, 24! — to trail Washington by 34 points — yes, 34! — as Bradley Beal and John Wall carried the Wizards to a stunningly lopsided 120-98 victory over the Thunder on Monday night.

Westbrook entered the game leading the NBA in scoring average at 31.2 and third in assists at 10.2 per game, along with a total of 26 triple-doubles, but he finished with only 17 points — equaling his second-lowest total of the season — on 5-for-19 shooting. He had four assists and four rebounds.

Westbrook missed nine field-goal attempts in a row during that eye-opening, team-wide drought when the Thunder were being outscored 32-5 from late in the second quarter to late in the third.