Thunder-Wizards, Box

Sabonis 3-11 0-0 6, Adams 2-7 5-6 9, Westbrook 5-19 7-7 17, Roberson 0-2 0-0 0, Oladipo 2-6 2-2 6, Grant 3-12 1-4 8, Singler 2-3 2-3 6, Lauvergne 6-7 4-4 17, Christon 2-5 0-2 4, Payne 5-9 0-0 12, Abrines 2-7 2-2 8, Morrow 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 34-96 23-30 98.
Porter 6-11 4-4 18, Morris 8-14 4-5 23, Gortat 6-8 0-0 12, Wall 4-10 6-7 15, Beal 7-8 2-3 22, Oubre 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 4-5 0-0 9, Nicholson 0-1 0-0 0, Mahinmi 0-0 4-6 4, Burke 4-8 3-3 11, Satoransky 0-3 0-0 0, McClellan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 42-73 23-28 120.
|Oklahoma City
|32
|22
|19
|25—
|98
|Washington
|38
|29
|34
|19—120
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 7-34 (Payne 2-4, Abrines 2-6, Lauvergne 1-1, Grant 1-4, Morrow 1-6, Roberson 0-1, Oladipo 0-3, Westbrook 0-4, Sabonis 0-5), Washington 13-21 (Beal 6-7, Morris 3-3, Porter 2-5, Smith 1-1, Wall 1-2, Satoransky 0-1, Burke 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 47 (Adams 11), Washington 40 (Porter 12). Assists_Oklahoma City 15 (Grant, Westbrook 4), Washington 25 (Wall 13). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 22, Washington 24. A_20,356 (20,356).
