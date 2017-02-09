Sports Listen

Thursday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 9:44 pm < a min read
EAST

Albany (NY) 66, Binghamton 54

Delaware 76, Elon 74, OT

Drexel 79, William & Mary 61

Fairfield 73, Marist 53

Fairleigh Dickinson 79, CCSU 62

Hartford 84, UMBC 77

LIU Brooklyn 88, Bryant 85

Mass.-Lowell 100, Maine 68

Mount St. Mary’s 74, Robert Morris 70

Towson 69, Hofstra 65

Wagner 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 74, OT

SOUTH

Belmont 66, Jacksonville St. 53

Bethel (Tenn.) 88, Middle Georgia 76

Campbell 83, Longwood 79

ETSU 90, The Citadel 69

Furman 60, Chattanooga 56

High Point 68, Presbyterian 58

Kennesaw St. 92, Stetson 85

Lipscomb 65, Florida Gulf Coast 60

Martin Methodist 67, Brenau 60

Mercer 81, VMI 51

North Florida 91, NJIT 69

North Texas 70, FAU 64

Northeastern 73, Coll. of Charleston 72

Radford 79, Charleston Southern 67

Rice 89, FIU 78

SC-Upstate 70, Jacksonville 67

Tennessee St. 72, Tennessee Tech 59

UNC Wilmington 88, James Madison 73

MIDWEST

Purdue 69, Indiana 64

Seattle 90, Chicago St. 65

Wayne (Mich.) 68, Michigan Tech 47

Wright St. 76, Milwaukee 65

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

Sports News
