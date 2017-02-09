Thursday’s College Basketball

EAST
Albany (NY) 66, Binghamton 54
Delaware 76, Elon 74, OT
Drexel 79, William & Mary 61
Fairfield 73, Marist 53
Fairleigh Dickinson 79, CCSU 62
Hartford 84, UMBC 77
LIU Brooklyn 88, Bryant 85
Mass.-Lowell 100, Maine 68
Mount St. Mary’s 74, Robert Morris 70
Towson 69, Hofstra 65
Wagner 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 74, OT
SOUTH
Belmont 66, Jacksonville St. 53
Bethel (Tenn.) 88, Middle Georgia 76
Campbell 83, Longwood 79
ETSU 90, The Citadel 69
Furman 60, Chattanooga 56
High Point 68, Presbyterian 58
Kennesaw St. 92, Stetson 85
Lipscomb 65, Florida Gulf Coast 60
Martin Methodist 67, Brenau 60
Mercer 81, VMI 51
North Florida 91, NJIT 69
North Texas 70, FAU 64
Northeastern 73, Coll. of Charleston 72
Radford 79, Charleston Southern 67
Rice 89, FIU 78
SC-Upstate 70, Jacksonville 67
Tennessee St. 72, Tennessee Tech 59
UNC Wilmington 88, James Madison 73
MIDWEST
Purdue 69, Indiana 64
Seattle 90, Chicago St. 65
Wayne (Mich.) 68, Michigan Tech 47
Wright St. 76, Milwaukee 65
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.