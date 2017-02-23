Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thursday's College Hockey Scores

Thursday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 10:32 pm < a min read
Share
EAST

Army 1, American International 1, OT

UMass-Lowell 4, Boston College 1

Canisius 4, Mercyhurst 0

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
MIDWEST

Minn.-Duluth 4, Miami (Ohio) 3

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thursday's College Hockey Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1945: U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Little girl in Alabama becomes honorary sailor

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6669 0.0064 0.61%
L 2020 25.0833 0.0126 1.04%
L 2030 27.7977 0.0177 1.48%
L 2040 29.8568 0.0202 1.70%
L 2050 17.0833 0.0114 1.91%
G Fund 15.2404 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5816 0.0352 0.23%
C Fund 32.6974 0.0175 1.90%
S Fund 43.0250 -0.2404 2.16%
I Fund 25.8345 0.1164 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.