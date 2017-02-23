Sports Listen

Thursday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 3:11 pm < a min read
U. of Tampa 000 000 0XX—0 2 1
Philadelphia 101 121 XXX—6 12 1

None; Cozens (4), Quinn, Gomez. W_Leiter. L_Nolan. HRs_None; Quinn, Cozens.

