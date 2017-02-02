Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thursday's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 11:31 pm 1 min read
Share
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atlantic Shores Christian 68, TPLS Christian 43

Bishop Sullivan 53, Norfolk Academy 33

Carlisle 77, Eastern Mennonite 18

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Charlottesville 72, Covenant School 70, 2OT

Advertisement

Colonial Heights 55, Dinwiddie 47

Eastern View 62, Chancellor 55, OT

Episcopal 48, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 22

Faith Christian-Roanoke 48, Lynchburg Home School 42

Flint Hill 52, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 36

Floyd County 63, Glenvar 46

Fort Chiswell 72, Narrows 47

George Mason 42, Clarke County 33

Giles 65, Radford 63, OT

Grace Christian 44, Tandem Friends School 14

Grafton 49, York 32

Hampton Roads 40, Walsingham Academy 26

Hayfield 42, Washington-Lee 35

Holton Arms, Md. 53, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 52

Hopewell 63, Matoaca 50

James River-Buchanan 45, Auburn 34

Jamestown 57, Smithfield 51

John Champe 41, Trinity at Meadowview 29

King’s Fork 60, Deep Creek 48

Lancaster 35, Rappahannock 34

Magna Vista 43, Patrick County 36

Meadowbrook 42, Thomas Dale 36

Midlothian 63, James River-Midlothian 60

Monacan 82, Cosby 41

Nansemond River 72, First Colonial 25

Norfolk Christian 63, St. Margaret’s 30

Poquoson 56, Bruton 55

Prince George 55, Petersburg 37

St. Catherine’s 46, St. Gertrude 41

Tabb 55, Lafayette 43

Timberlake Christian 43, Miller School 40

Trinity Episcopal 72, Collegiate-Richmond 45

Va. Episcopal 45, North Cross 23

Wakefield Country Day 33, St. Michael 11

William Monroe 49, Madison County 19

Woodstock Central 44, Strasburg 40

BOYS BASKETBALL

Amherst County 60, Rustburg 46

Banner Christian 48, New Community 39

Bishop Sullivan 53, Norfolk Academy 37

Bland County 60, Grayson County 53

Christ Chapel Academy 56, Fredericksburg Academy 55

Collegiate-Richmond 52, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 23

Eastern View 67, Chancellor 48

Faith Christian-Roanoke 59, Lynchburg Home School 47

Franklin 60, Windsor 47

Fresta Valley Christian School 35, Stuart Hall 33

Goochland 67, Cumberland 48

Grafton 61, Warwick 41

Halifax County 65, Dan River 53

Heritage-Lynchburg 76, E.C. Glass 66

Hermitage 90, Atlee 80

Holy Cross Regional 72, Fishburne Military 61

Liberty Christian 59, Brookville 50

Magna Vista 47, Patrick County 43

Nansemond-Suffolk 68, Portsmouth Christian 44

Prince George 83, Petersburg 69

Roanoke Catholic 61, Roanoke Valley Christian 36

Rockbridge County 63, Turner Ashby 53

Shenandoah Valley Christian 71, Hampshire, W.Va. 46

St. Benedict’s, N.J. 62, Benedictine 39

St. John Paul the Great 80, Heights, Md. 70

Wakefield Country Day 59, St. Michael 43

Walsingham Academy 59, Hampton Roads 48

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thursday's Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1848: Treaty extends US borders to Pacific Ocean

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

A Sailor practices proper freefall technique during military freefall training.

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended