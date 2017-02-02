Thursday’s Scores

Atlantic Shores Christian 68, TPLS Christian 43
Bishop Sullivan 53, Norfolk Academy 33
Carlisle 77, Eastern Mennonite 18
Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018
Charlottesville 72, Covenant School 70, 2OT
Colonial Heights 55, Dinwiddie 47
Eastern View 62, Chancellor 55, OT
Episcopal 48, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 22
Faith Christian-Roanoke 48, Lynchburg Home School 42
Flint Hill 52, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 36
Floyd County 63, Glenvar 46
Fort Chiswell 72, Narrows 47
George Mason 42, Clarke County 33
Giles 65, Radford 63, OT
Grace Christian 44, Tandem Friends School 14
Grafton 49, York 32
Hampton Roads 40, Walsingham Academy 26
Hayfield 42, Washington-Lee 35
Holton Arms, Md. 53, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 52
Hopewell 63, Matoaca 50
James River-Buchanan 45, Auburn 34
Jamestown 57, Smithfield 51
John Champe 41, Trinity at Meadowview 29
King’s Fork 60, Deep Creek 48
Lancaster 35, Rappahannock 34
Magna Vista 43, Patrick County 36
Meadowbrook 42, Thomas Dale 36
Midlothian 63, James River-Midlothian 60
Monacan 82, Cosby 41
Nansemond River 72, First Colonial 25
Norfolk Christian 63, St. Margaret’s 30
Poquoson 56, Bruton 55
Prince George 55, Petersburg 37
St. Catherine’s 46, St. Gertrude 41
Tabb 55, Lafayette 43
Timberlake Christian 43, Miller School 40
Trinity Episcopal 72, Collegiate-Richmond 45
Va. Episcopal 45, North Cross 23
Wakefield Country Day 33, St. Michael 11
William Monroe 49, Madison County 19
Woodstock Central 44, Strasburg 40
Amherst County 60, Rustburg 46
Banner Christian 48, New Community 39
Bishop Sullivan 53, Norfolk Academy 37
Bland County 60, Grayson County 53
Christ Chapel Academy 56, Fredericksburg Academy 55
Collegiate-Richmond 52, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 23
Eastern View 67, Chancellor 48
Faith Christian-Roanoke 59, Lynchburg Home School 47
Franklin 60, Windsor 47
Fresta Valley Christian School 35, Stuart Hall 33
Goochland 67, Cumberland 48
Grafton 61, Warwick 41
Halifax County 65, Dan River 53
Heritage-Lynchburg 76, E.C. Glass 66
Hermitage 90, Atlee 80
Holy Cross Regional 72, Fishburne Military 61
Liberty Christian 59, Brookville 50
Magna Vista 47, Patrick County 43
Nansemond-Suffolk 68, Portsmouth Christian 44
Prince George 83, Petersburg 69
Roanoke Catholic 61, Roanoke Valley Christian 36
Rockbridge County 63, Turner Ashby 53
Shenandoah Valley Christian 71, Hampshire, W.Va. 46
St. Benedict’s, N.J. 62, Benedictine 39
St. John Paul the Great 80, Heights, Md. 70
Wakefield Country Day 59, St. Michael 43
Walsingham Academy 59, Hampton Roads 48