Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Parkside, Md. 62, Delmar 46

Smyrna 65, St. Elizabeth 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alexis I. duPont vs. Mt. Pleasant, ppd. to Feb 10.

Archmere Academy vs. Red Lion Christian Academy, ppd. to Feb 11.

Brandywine vs. Christiana, ppd. to Feb 10.

Charter School of Wilmington vs. Middletown, ppd. to Feb 10.

Delaware Military Academy vs. Conrad, ppd. to Feb 10.

Glasgow vs. Thomas McKean, ppd. to Feb 13.

Hodgson Vo-Tech vs. Sanford, ppd. to Feb 21.

Howard School of Technology vs. John Dickinson, ppd. to Feb 13.

Newark vs. Delcastle Tech, ppd. to Feb 21.

William Penn vs. Appoquinimink, ppd. to Feb 11.

Wilmington Christian vs. Tatnall, ppd. to Feb 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 82, Milford 54

Cape Henlopen 40, Sussex Technical 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Appoquinimink vs. William Penn, ppd. to Feb 11.

Charter School of Wilmington vs. Middletown, ppd. to Feb 10.

Christiana vs. Brandywine, ppd. to Feb 10.

Conrad vs. Delaware Military Academy, ppd. to Feb 10.

Delcastle Tech vs. Newark, ppd. to Feb 21.

Howard School of Technology vs. John Dickinson, ppd. to Feb 13.

Mt. Pleasant vs. Alexis I. duPont, ppd. to Feb 11.

Newark Charter vs. Hodgson Vo-Tech, ppd. to Feb 10.

St. Andrew’s vs. Wilmington Christian, ppd. to Feb 21.

Tatnall vs. St. Georges Tech, ppd. to Feb 13.

Tower Hill vs. Wilmington Friends, ppd. to Feb 10.