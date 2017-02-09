Thursday’s Scores

Beth Tfiloh 44, St. Peter and Paul 37
Crisfield 62, Cambridge/SD 46
Eleanor Roosevelt 79, Suitland 64
Faith Christian, W.Va. 52, Heritage Academy 23
Frederick 79, Thomas Johnson 70
Grace Christian Academy 48, Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 45
Henry Wise 72, High Point 39
Key 48, Concordia Prep 39
New Era Academy 83, National Academy Foundation 71
Parkdale 66, C. H. Flowers 56
Parkside 62, Delmar, Del. 46
Pocomoke 63, Saint Michaels 16
Snow Hill 60, Kent Island 54
Stephen Decatur 85, Kent County 82
Wicomico 82, Queen Annes County 54
Williamsport 62, Clear Spring 46
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bohemia Manor vs. North Harford, ppd. to Feb 16.
Allegany 53, Saint James 50
C. Milton Wright 32, Fallston 21
Crisfield 57, Cambridge/SD 53, OT
Easton 36, James M. Bennett 35, OT
Eleanor Roosevelt 85, Suitland 60
Frederick 51, Thomas Johnson 38
Frederick 54, Thomas Johnson 38
Frederick Douglass 68, Potomac 44
Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 49, Bullis 41
Gwynn Park 84, Fairmont Heights 32
Hancock 63, Paw Paw, W.Va. 39
Joppatowne 51, North Harford 37
Kent Island 74, Snow Hill 17
Keyser, W.Va. 47, Mountain Ridge 42
Largo 57, Friendly 40
Linganore 62, Urbana 46
Maryland School for the Deaf 53, Covenant Life 33
Parkdale 58, C. H. Flowers 36
Parkside 58, North Caroline 47
Patterson Mill 53, Aberdeen 28
Pocomoke 50, Saint Michaels 25
Queen Annes County 49, Wicomico 32
St. Andrew’s 46, Holton Arms 34
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 54, Sandy Spring Friends 33
Stephen Decatur 71, Kent County 39
Washington 66, North Dorchester 30
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Francis Scott Key vs. Bel Air, ppd. to Feb 22.
Perryville vs. Havre de Grace, ppd. to Feb 10.
Bohemia Manor vs. Rising Sun, ppd. to Feb 10.