Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thursday's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 10:54 pm 1 min read
Share
BOYS BASKETBALL

Beth Tfiloh 44, St. Peter and Paul 37

Crisfield 62, Cambridge/SD 46

Eleanor Roosevelt 79, Suitland 64

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Faith Christian, W.Va. 52, Heritage Academy 23

Advertisement

Frederick 79, Thomas Johnson 70

Grace Christian Academy 48, Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 45

Henry Wise 72, High Point 39

Key 48, Concordia Prep 39

New Era Academy 83, National Academy Foundation 71

Parkdale 66, C. H. Flowers 56

Parkside 62, Delmar, Del. 46

Pocomoke 63, Saint Michaels 16

Snow Hill 60, Kent Island 54

Stephen Decatur 85, Kent County 82

Wicomico 82, Queen Annes County 54

Williamsport 62, Clear Spring 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bohemia Manor vs. North Harford, ppd. to Feb 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allegany 53, Saint James 50

C. Milton Wright 32, Fallston 21

Crisfield 57, Cambridge/SD 53, OT

Easton 36, James M. Bennett 35, OT

Eleanor Roosevelt 85, Suitland 60

Frederick 51, Thomas Johnson 38

Frederick 54, Thomas Johnson 38

Frederick Douglass 68, Potomac 44

Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 49, Bullis 41

Gwynn Park 84, Fairmont Heights 32

Hancock 63, Paw Paw, W.Va. 39

Joppatowne 51, North Harford 37

Kent Island 74, Snow Hill 17

Keyser, W.Va. 47, Mountain Ridge 42

Largo 57, Friendly 40

Linganore 62, Urbana 46

Maryland School for the Deaf 53, Covenant Life 33

Parkdale 58, C. H. Flowers 36

Parkside 58, North Caroline 47

Patterson Mill 53, Aberdeen 28

Pocomoke 50, Saint Michaels 25

Queen Annes County 49, Wicomico 32

St. Andrew’s 46, Holton Arms 34

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 54, Sandy Spring Friends 33

Stephen Decatur 71, Kent County 39

Washington 66, North Dorchester 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Francis Scott Key vs. Bel Air, ppd. to Feb 22.

Perryville vs. Havre de Grace, ppd. to Feb 10.

Bohemia Manor vs. Rising Sun, ppd. to Feb 10.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thursday's Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies permafrost in Alaska

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended