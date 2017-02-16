Thursday’s Scores

Atlantic Shores Christian 72, Portsmouth Christian 8
Broadwater Academy 45, Alliance Christian 4
Flint Hill 53, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 23
Fredericksburg Academy 55, Richmond Christian 50
Highland-Warrenton 65, Trinity Christian School 40
New Community 46, Salem Christian 37
North Cross 36, Fuqua School 19
Potomac School 66, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 32
Roanoke Catholic 38, Eastern Mennonite 33
Va. Episcopal 43, Lynchburg Home School 33
|6A South
|Conference 4
|Semifinal
Colonial Forge 61, Gar-Field 28
Woodbridge 59, Colgan 27
|6A North
|Conference 6
|Semifinal
James Madison 47, McLean 46
Langley 44, South Lakes 23
T.C. Williams 59, W.T. Woodson 22
West Potomac 41, Lake Braddock 35
|5A South
|Conference 9
|Final
Princess Anne 53, Salem-Va. Beach 45
|5A North
|Conference 14
|Consolation
Broad Run 60, Stone Bridge 59
|4A East
|Conference 18
|Final
Heritage-Newport News 43, Grafton 20
Louisa 65, King George 61, 2OT
|4A West
|Conference 21 E
|Final
Loudoun County 56, Heritage (Leesburg) 18
Freedom (Woodbridge) 39, Liberty-Bealeton 35
Charlottesville 40, Jefferson Forest 31
Carroll County 72, William Fleming 56
|3A East
|Conference 25
|Semifinal
Poquoson 50, Park View-South Hill 48
Warhill 50, Colonial Heights 22
Norcom 73, Phoebus 53
Tabb 64, Booker T. Washington 35
Culpeper 46, Brentsville 45, OT
|3A West
|Conference 30
|Final
Brookville 47, Liberty-Bedford 33
|2A West
|Conference 38
|Semifinal
Floyd County 70, Giles 28
Martinsville 63, Glenvar 25
Central Wise 65, Union 31
Ridgeview 72, John Battle 42
Alliance Christian 71, Broadwater Academy 58
Atlantic Shores Christian 64, Portsmouth Christian 53
Eastern Mennonite 45, Holy Cross Regional 38
Fishburne Military 72, Covenant School 63
Fredericksburg Academy 50, Richmond Christian 42
Hargrave Military 96, Roanoke Catholic 47
Highland-Warrenton 82, Trinity Christian School 53
Norfolk Academy 66, Peninsula Catholic 46
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 69, Flint Hill 58
Wakefield School 74, Seton School 63
Williamsburg Christian Academy 92, Hampton Christian 81
|6A South
|Conference 4
|Semifinal
C.D. Hylton 59, Riverbend 52
Woodbridge 53, Freedom (Woodbridge) 48
|5A South
|Conference 9
|Final
Green Run 52, Maury 41
Semifinal
Bethel 64, Gloucester 49
Hampton 56, Kecoughtan 37
Lloyd Bird 114, Highland Springs 80
Varina 64, Matoaca 51
|5A North
|Conference 13
|Semifinal
Wakefield 70, TJ-Alexandria 39
|Conference 14
|Consolation
Broad Run 88, Tuscarora 82
|4A East
|Conference 20
|Final
Hanover 66, Monacan 64, OT
|4A West
|Conference 21 E
|Final
Loudoun Valley 69, Heritage (Leesburg) 55
Freedom (South Riding) 74, John Champe 61
GW-Danville 75, Charlottesville 64
William Fleming 59, William Byrd 54
|3A East
|Conference 25
|Semifinal
Colonial Heights 54, New Kent 51
Norcom 82, Booker T. Washington 51
Phoebus 69, Tabb 36
William Monroe 62, James Monroe 59
|3A West
|Conference 30
|Final
Heritage-Lynchburg 99, Liberty-Bedford 94, 3OT
|2A West
|Conference 39
|Semifinal
Graham 60, Grayson County 46
Virginia High 73, Richlands 65
|1A East
|Conference 44
|Final
Altavista 55, Riverheads 46
|1A West
|Conference 45
|Semifinal
Covington 57, Parry McCluer 47
Radford 70, Auburn 47
SemifinalChilhowie 55, Fort Chiswell 53
George Wythe-Wytheville 69, Bland County 40
Honaker 78, Northwood 45
Twin Valley 72, Holston 39
Eastside 91, Thomas Walker 49
J.I. Burton 47, Rye Cove 38