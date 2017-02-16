Thursday’s Scores

Sports Listen

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atlantic Shores Christian 72, Portsmouth Christian 8

Broadwater Academy 45, Alliance Christian 4

Flint Hill 53, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 23

Fredericksburg Academy 55, Richmond Christian 50

Highland-Warrenton 65, Trinity Christian School 40

New Community 46, Salem Christian 37

North Cross 36, Fuqua School 19

Potomac School 66, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 32

Roanoke Catholic 38, Eastern Mennonite 33

Va. Episcopal 43, Lynchburg Home School 33

6A South
Conference 4
Semifinal

Colonial Forge 61, Gar-Field 28

Woodbridge 59, Colgan 27

6A North
Conference 6
Semifinal

James Madison 47, McLean 46

Langley 44, South Lakes 23

Conference 7
Semifinal

T.C. Williams 59, W.T. Woodson 22

West Potomac 41, Lake Braddock 35

5A South
Conference 9
Final

Princess Anne 53, Salem-Va. Beach 45

5A North
Conference 14
Consolation

Broad Run 60, Stone Bridge 59

4A East
Conference 18
Final

Heritage-Newport News 43, Grafton 20

Conference 19
Final

Louisa 65, King George 61, 2OT

4A West
Conference 21 E
Final

Loudoun County 56, Heritage (Leesburg) 18

Conference 22
Final

Freedom (Woodbridge) 39, Liberty-Bealeton 35

Conference 23
Final

Charlottesville 40, Jefferson Forest 31

Conference 24
Final

Carroll County 72, William Fleming 56

3A East
Conference 25
Semifinal

Poquoson 50, Park View-South Hill 48

Warhill 50, Colonial Heights 22

Conference 27
Semifinal

Norcom 73, Phoebus 53

Tabb 64, Booker T. Washington 35

Conference 28
Final

Culpeper 46, Brentsville 45, OT

3A West
Conference 30
Final

Brookville 47, Liberty-Bedford 33

2A West
Conference 38
Semifinal

Floyd County 70, Giles 28

Martinsville 63, Glenvar 25

Conference 40
Semifinal

Central Wise 65, Union 31

Ridgeview 72, John Battle 42

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alliance Christian 71, Broadwater Academy 58

Atlantic Shores Christian 64, Portsmouth Christian 53

Eastern Mennonite 45, Holy Cross Regional 38

Fishburne Military 72, Covenant School 63

Fredericksburg Academy 50, Richmond Christian 42

Hargrave Military 96, Roanoke Catholic 47

Highland-Warrenton 82, Trinity Christian School 53

Norfolk Academy 66, Peninsula Catholic 46

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 69, Flint Hill 58

Wakefield School 74, Seton School 63

Williamsburg Christian Academy 92, Hampton Christian 81

6A South
Conference 4
Semifinal

C.D. Hylton 59, Riverbend 52

Woodbridge 53, Freedom (Woodbridge) 48

5A South
Conference 9
Final

Green Run 52, Maury 41

Conference 10

Semifinal

Bethel 64, Gloucester 49

Hampton 56, Kecoughtan 37

Conference 12
Semifinal

Lloyd Bird 114, Highland Springs 80

Varina 64, Matoaca 51

5A North
Conference 13
Semifinal

Wakefield 70, TJ-Alexandria 39

Conference 14
Consolation

Broad Run 88, Tuscarora 82

4A East
Conference 20
Final

Hanover 66, Monacan 64, OT

4A West
Conference 21 E
Final

Loudoun Valley 69, Heritage (Leesburg) 55

Conference 22
Final

Freedom (South Riding) 74, John Champe 61

Conference 23
Final

GW-Danville 75, Charlottesville 64

Conference 24
Final

William Fleming 59, William Byrd 54

3A East
Conference 25
Semifinal

Colonial Heights 54, New Kent 51

Conference 27
Semifinal

Norcom 82, Booker T. Washington 51

Phoebus 69, Tabb 36

Conference 28
Final

William Monroe 62, James Monroe 59

3A West
Conference 30
Final

Heritage-Lynchburg 99, Liberty-Bedford 94, 3OT

2A West
Conference 39
Semifinal

Graham 60, Grayson County 46

Virginia High 73, Richlands 65

1A East
Conference 44
Final

Altavista 55, Riverheads 46

1A West
Conference 45
Semifinal

Covington 57, Parry McCluer 47

Radford 70, Auburn 47

Conference 46

SemifinalChilhowie 55, Fort Chiswell 53

George Wythe-Wytheville 69, Bland County 40

Conference 47
Semifinal

Honaker 78, Northwood 45

Twin Valley 72, Holston 39

Conference 48
Semifinal

Eastside 91, Thomas Walker 49

J.I. Burton 47, Rye Cove 38

Sports News
