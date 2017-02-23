Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Hanser Alberto, LHP Dario Alvarez, RHP Matt Bush, LHP Alex Claudio, LHP Andrew Faulkner, RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, RHP Mike Hauschild, RHP Jose Leclerc, RHP Nick Martinez, OF Nomar Mazara, C Brett Nicholas, 2B Rougned Odor, INF/OF Drew Robinson, OF Ryan Rua and RHP Tyler Wagner on one-year contracts and with OF/1B Kevin Keyes on a minor league contract.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Jack Snodgrass and RHP Keith Couch.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released INF Michael Mastroberti and C Jonathan Salcedo.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G Marcus Thornton. Acquired G-F K.J. McDaniels from Houston for a future draft pick.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Acquired F Nerlens Noel from Philadelphia for C Andrew Bogut, G Justin Anderson and a protected first-round draft pick. Waived G Deron Williams.

DETROIT PISTONS — Recalled F Henry Ellenson and G Michael Gbinije from Grand Rapids (NBADL).

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Toney Douglas for the remainder of the season

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded C Roy Hibbert to Denver for a future second-round pick.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Waived F Terrence Jones. Signed G Hollis Thompson to a 10-day contract.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired Fs Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott from Chicago for G Cameron Payne, C Joffrey Lauvergne, G Anthony Morrow and a 2018 second-round draft pick.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Waived G Chasson Randle.

PHOENIX SUNS — Traded F P.J. Tucker to Toronto Raptors for F Jared Sullinger and 2017 and 2018 second-round draft picks. Acquired F Mike Scott, the rights to G Cenk Akyol and cash considerations from Atlanta for a 2017 second-round pick.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Scott Berchtold special assistant and Derek Boyko vice president of communications.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OT Pierce Burton.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Darrell Hazell wide receivers coach and Derik Keyes assistant strength and conditioning.

NEW YORK JETS — Released OT Breno Giacomini and PK Nick Folk.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released CB Alterraun Verner.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with G Jeff Glass on a two-year contract through the 2017-18 season.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Dylan Sadowy from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (EXCHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Acquired D Ron Hainsey from Carolina for F Danny Kristo and a 2017 second-round draft pick.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Travis Boyd to Hershey (AHL). Recalled F Riley Barber and D Aaron Ness from the Hershey.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Matt Caito to Toledo (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled G Kevin Boyle from the Utah Grizzlies (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Lent G Tom McCollum to Adirondack (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Approved the transfer of ownership of the Allen Americans Hockey Club from Steven Brothers Sports Management Group to Reading Royals owner Jack Gulati effective immediately.

ALASKA ACES — Announced the franchise will shut down after the current season.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced F Eric Robinson was assigned to the team by Springfield (AHL). Signed RW Wade Murphy to an amateur tryout agreement.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Ben Sweat.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Aaron Jones.

COLLEGE

MUHLENBERG — Announced the resignation of Scott McClary, men’s basketball coach.

PENN STATE — Fired Jeff Thompson, women’s gymnastics coach.

UTAH — Suspended freshman G Devon Daniels indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.

XAVIER (NO) — Named Pat Kendrick women’s volleyball coach.