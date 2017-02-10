Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thursday's Women's Basketball Scores

Thursday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 12:15 am 1 min read
Share
EAST

Albany (NY) 80, Binghamton 63

Clemson 54, Pittsburgh 46

Fordham 44, Saint Joseph’s 39

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Maine 76, Mass.-Lowell 50

Advertisement

New Hampshire 66, Vermont 47

Quinnipiac 79, Marist 57

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 73, Georgia Southern 48

Berea 75, Indiana-Southeast 71

Boston College 88, North Carolina 77

Campbellsville 60, Cumberlands 39

Florida 57, Arkansas 53

Florida St. 102, Wake Forest 60

Georgia St. 69, Coastal Carolina 48

Kentucky 66, Georgia 56

LSU 62, Mississippi 51

Lindsey Wilson 66, Cumberland (Tenn.) 58

Louisiana Tech 69, UTEP 61

Louisiana-Lafayette 62, South Alabama 38

Louisville 88, Virginia Tech 70

Maryland 84, Illinois 59

Memphis 55, Tulane 52

Mercer 84, W. Carolina 53

Miami 63, Virginia 52

Middle Tennessee 80, Old Dominion 63

Midway 72, Cincinnati Christian 59

Mississippi St. 86, Vanderbilt 41

N. Kentucky 66, UIC 49

NC State 75, Georgia Tech 67

New Orleans 84, Incarnate Word 58

Northwestern St. 75, Houston Baptist 54

South Carolina 60, Auburn 41

Southern Miss. 74, UTSA 71

Tennessee 77, Missouri 66

Troy 94, Louisiana-Monroe 67

UAB 88, Charlotte 81

UNC-Greensboro 55, Samford 47

MIDWEST

Grand Valley St. 73, Northwood (Mich.) 52

Green Bay 79, Cleveland St. 60

Iowa 87, Michigan St. 83

Lake Superior St. 58, Ferris St. 54

Michigan Tech 79, Wayne (Mich.) 61

Milwaukee 86, Youngstown St. 82

Saginaw Valley St. 62, N. Michigan 60

South Dakota 82, Fort Wayne 55

Wis.-Parkside 75, Quincy 61

Wisconsin 82, Nebraska 56

Wright St. 63, Valparaiso 48

SOUTHWEST

Howard Payne 82, Concordia-Austin 65

Lamar 84, Sam Houston St. 51

Mary Hardin-Baylor 77, Sul Ross St. 68

North Texas 77, Furman 57

Rice 74, FIU 55

Tarleton St. 67, Texas A&M-Kingsville 53

Texas A&M 69, Alabama 48

Texas A&M Commerce 83, Angelo St. 80

Texas Rio Grande Valley 52, Grand Canyon 49

Texas St. 63, Arkansas St. 43

UALR 58, Texas-Arlington 49

Wayland Baptist 91, Mid-America Christian 55

FAR WEST

BYU 88, Pepperdine 49

CS Northridge 62, UC Santa Barbara 55

Cal Poly 78, UC Irvine 60

Gonzaga 73, Loyola Marymount 61

Idaho St. 53, Portland St. 47

Long Beach St. 84, Cal St.-Fullerton 55

Montana 64, S. Utah 55

Montana St. 86, N. Arizona 69

N. Colorado 71, Idaho 67

New Mexico St. 69, CS Bakersfield 55

North Dakota 75, E. Washington 71

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 75, Portland 65

San Diego 73, Pacific 71

Santa Clara 74, San Francisco 61

Seattle 82, Chicago St. 53

UC Riverside 79, Hawaii 59

Utah Valley 58, UMKC 39

Weber St. 66, Sacramento St. 60

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thursday's Women's Basketball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies permafrost in Alaska

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended