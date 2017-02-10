Thursday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

Albany (NY) 80, Binghamton 63
Clemson 54, Pittsburgh 46
Fordham 44, Saint Joseph’s 39
Maine 76, Mass.-Lowell 50
New Hampshire 66, Vermont 47
Quinnipiac 79, Marist 57
Appalachian St. 73, Georgia Southern 48
Berea 75, Indiana-Southeast 71
Boston College 88, North Carolina 77
Campbellsville 60, Cumberlands 39
Florida 57, Arkansas 53
Florida St. 102, Wake Forest 60
Georgia St. 69, Coastal Carolina 48
Kentucky 66, Georgia 56
LSU 62, Mississippi 51
Lindsey Wilson 66, Cumberland (Tenn.) 58
Louisiana Tech 69, UTEP 61
Louisiana-Lafayette 62, South Alabama 38
Louisville 88, Virginia Tech 70
Maryland 84, Illinois 59
Memphis 55, Tulane 52
Mercer 84, W. Carolina 53
Miami 63, Virginia 52
Middle Tennessee 80, Old Dominion 63
Midway 72, Cincinnati Christian 59
Mississippi St. 86, Vanderbilt 41
N. Kentucky 66, UIC 49
NC State 75, Georgia Tech 67
New Orleans 84, Incarnate Word 58
Northwestern St. 75, Houston Baptist 54
South Carolina 60, Auburn 41
Southern Miss. 74, UTSA 71
Tennessee 77, Missouri 66
Troy 94, Louisiana-Monroe 67
UAB 88, Charlotte 81
UNC-Greensboro 55, Samford 47
Grand Valley St. 73, Northwood (Mich.) 52
Green Bay 79, Cleveland St. 60
Iowa 87, Michigan St. 83
Lake Superior St. 58, Ferris St. 54
Michigan Tech 79, Wayne (Mich.) 61
Milwaukee 86, Youngstown St. 82
Saginaw Valley St. 62, N. Michigan 60
South Dakota 82, Fort Wayne 55
Wis.-Parkside 75, Quincy 61
Wisconsin 82, Nebraska 56
Wright St. 63, Valparaiso 48
Howard Payne 82, Concordia-Austin 65
Lamar 84, Sam Houston St. 51
Mary Hardin-Baylor 77, Sul Ross St. 68
North Texas 77, Furman 57
Rice 74, FIU 55
Tarleton St. 67, Texas A&M-Kingsville 53
Texas A&M 69, Alabama 48
Texas A&M Commerce 83, Angelo St. 80
Texas Rio Grande Valley 52, Grand Canyon 49
Texas St. 63, Arkansas St. 43
UALR 58, Texas-Arlington 49
Wayland Baptist 91, Mid-America Christian 55
BYU 88, Pepperdine 49
CS Northridge 62, UC Santa Barbara 55
Cal Poly 78, UC Irvine 60
Gonzaga 73, Loyola Marymount 61
Idaho St. 53, Portland St. 47
Long Beach St. 84, Cal St.-Fullerton 55
Montana 64, S. Utah 55
Montana St. 86, N. Arizona 69
N. Colorado 71, Idaho 67
New Mexico St. 69, CS Bakersfield 55
North Dakota 75, E. Washington 71
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 75, Portland 65
San Diego 73, Pacific 71
Santa Clara 74, San Francisco 61
Seattle 82, Chicago St. 53
UC Riverside 79, Hawaii 59
Utah Valley 58, UMKC 39
Weber St. 66, Sacramento St. 60