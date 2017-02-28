Timberwolves-Kings, Box

Sports Listen

MINNESOTA (102)

Wiggins 10-22 6-8 27, Towns 13-19 2-5 29, Dieng 0-8 2-2 2, Rubio 3-8 2-2 9, Rush 2-5 0-0 5, Muhammad 4-7 1-2 10, Bjelica 4-15 0-0 10, Aldrich 0-0 0-0 0, Dunn 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 2-8 1-1 6. Totals 40-95 14-20 102.

SACRAMENTO (88)

Cauley-Stein 5-11 4-8 14, Koufos 6-8 2-2 14, Collison 5-13 0-0 10, Lawson 5-13 1-1 11, McLemore 5-10 2-2 14, Tolliver 0-2 0-0 0, Labissiere 2-4 0-0 4, Papagiannis 0-0 0-0 0, Galloway 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 5-12 0-0 13, Hield 3-8 1-2 8. Totals 36-82 10-15 88.

Minnesota 20 40 17 25—102
Sacramento 25 19 21 23— 88

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 8-23 (Bjelica 2-8, Rubio 1-1, Towns 1-1, Muhammad 1-2, Rush 1-2, Wiggins 1-3, Jones 1-5, Dieng 0-1), Sacramento 6-17 (Evans 3-3, McLemore 2-3, Hield 1-5, Galloway 0-1, Collison 0-1, Lawson 0-2, Tolliver 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 52 (Towns 17), Sacramento 42 (Koufos 11). Assists_Minnesota 25 (Rubio 11), Sacramento 23 (Lawson 9). Total Fouls_Minnesota 15, Sacramento 18. Technicals_Sacramento defensive three second, Sacramento team. A_17,608 (17,500).

