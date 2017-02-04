Sports Listen

Timberwolves lose Zach LaVine for rest of season to torn ACL

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 5:54 pm < a min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Zach LaVine will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

LaVine had an MRI before the Wolves hosted Memphis on Saturday, when the diagnosis was revealed. LaVine was injured the night before in the team’s loss at Detroit. He’ll have surgery at a yet-to-be-determined date.

The news was a devastating blow to a young Wolves team that had recently begun to find a groove. The 21-year-old LaVine was having a career season, averaging 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 37.2 minutes per game. He recently decided not to enter the NBA slam dunk contest and defend his title from last year during All-Star weekend.

