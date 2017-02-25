Sports Listen

Timberwolves-Rockets, Box

By master
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 11:55 pm < a min read
MINNESOTA (130)

Wiggins 11-22 7-8 30, Towns 16-24 4-4 37, Dieng 7-10 2-4 16, Rubio 3-8 6-7 14, Rush 0-5 0-0 0, Muhammad 4-8 2-2 11, Bjelica 4-5 0-0 10, Jones 2-8 1-2 6, Dunn 2-4 1-1 6. Totals 49-94 23-28 130.

HOUSTON (142)

Ariza 3-8 6-6 15, Anderson 5-15 4-5 18, Capela 7-9 2-2 16, Beverley 4-10 4-5 15, Harden 6-15 7-10 24, Dekker 3-4 1-2 8, Hilario 5-6 1-3 11, Harrell 2-3 0-0 4, Gordon 5-13 0-0 14, Williams 4-11 7-9 17. Totals 44-94 32-42 142.

Minnesota 28 30 30 42—130
Houston 35 31 40 36—142

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 9-26 (Bjelica 2-2, Rubio 2-5, Dunn 1-1, Towns 1-2, Muhammad 1-2, Jones 1-5, Wiggins 1-5, Dieng 0-1, Rush 0-3), Houston 22-58 (Harden 5-11, Gordon 4-10, Anderson 4-13, Beverley 3-7, Ariza 3-8, Williams 2-7, Dekker 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 58 (Towns 22), Houston 31 (Capela 9). Assists_Minnesota 28 (Rubio 11), Houston 32 (Harden 10). Total Fouls_Minnesota 26, Houston 21. Technicals_Beverley. A_18,055 (18,055).

