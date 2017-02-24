Sports Listen

Tom Brady: The Movie? Fans divided and foes say they’ll pass

By WILLIAM J. KOLE
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 4:31 am < a min read
BOSTON (AP) — A new book and a movie are in the works about Tom Brady and the “Deflategate” suspension he overcame to earn an unprecedented fifth Super Bowl ring.

But Patriots Nation seems ambivalent, and the superstar quarterback’s foes say they’ll take a pass.

Author Casey Sherman and Boston writer Dave Wedge are collaborating on the book under the working title “Let’s Go!” — Brady’s rallying cry.

The pair co-authored “Boston Strong,” which inspired this year’s “Patriots Day” film about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

NFL fans have mixed feelings about a Brady movie. Some say New England’s come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl in February is a box office natural.

Others worry it’ll come off as cheesy and predictable.

