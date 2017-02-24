Tom Brady: The Movie? Fans divided and foes say they’ll pass

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Feb 23, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.6669
|0.0064
|0.61%
|L 2020
|25.0833
|0.0126
|1.04%
|L 2030
|27.7977
|0.0177
|1.48%
|L 2040
|29.8568
|0.0202
|1.70%
|L 2050
|17.0833
|0.0114
|1.91%
|G Fund
|15.2404
|0.0010
|0.20%
|F Fund
|17.5816
|0.0352
|0.23%
|C Fund
|32.6974
|0.0175
|1.90%
|S Fund
|43.0250
|-0.2404
|2.16%
|I Fund
|25.8345
|0.1164
|2.89%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.