Top 25 Fared

Saturday

1. Gonzaga (23-0) vs. Santa Clara. Next: at Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

2. Baylor (20-2) vs. Kansas State. Next: at Oklahoma State, Wednesday.

3. Kansas (20-2) vs. Iowa State. Next: at Kansas State, Monday.

4. Villanova (21-2) vs. St. John’s. Next: vs. Georgetown, Tuesday.

Advertisement

5. Arizona (21-2) at No. 13 Oregon. Next: vs. Stanford, Wednesday.

6. Louisville (18-4) at Boston College. Next: at No. 9 Virginia, Monday.

7. West Virginia (18-4) vs. Oklahoma State. Next: at Oklahoma, Wednesday.

8. Kentucky (18-4) at No. 24 Florida. Next: vs. LSU, Tuesday.

9. Virginia (17-5) lost to Syracuse 66-62. Next: vs. No. 6 Louisville, Monday.

10. Wisconsin (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Sunday.

11. UCLA (20-3) at Washington. Next: vs. No. 13 Oregon, Thursday.

12. North Carolina (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Notre Dame, Sunday.

13. Oregon (20-3) vs. No. 5 Arizona. Next: at No. 11 UCLA, Thursday.

14. Cincinnati (20-2) vs. UConn. Next: vs. UCF, Wednesday.

15. Florida State (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.

16. Butler (18-5) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Tuesday.

17. Maryland (20-3) lost to No. 23 Purdue 73-72. Next: at Penn State, Tuesday.

18. Saint Mary’s (20-2) at San Diego. Next: vs. Portland, Thursday.

19. South Carolina (18-4) vs. Georgia. Next: vs. Alabama, Tuesday.

20. Notre Dame (17-6) did not play. Next: at No. 12 North Carolina, Sunday.

21. Duke (17-5) vs. Pittsburgh. Next: vs. No. 12 North Carolina, Thursday.

22. Creighton (20-3) vs. Xavier. Next: at DePaul, Saturday.

23. Purdue (19-5) beat No. 17 Maryland 73-72. Next: at Indiana, Thursday.

24. Florida (17-5) vs. No. 8 Kentucky. Next: at Georgia, Tuesday.

25. Northwestern (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Tuesday.