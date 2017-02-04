Top 25 Fared

1. Gonzaga (23-0) vs. Santa Clara. Next: at Loyola Marymount, Thursday.
2. Baylor (20-2) vs. Kansas State. Next: at Oklahoma State, Wednesday.
3. Kansas (20-2) vs. Iowa State. Next: at Kansas State, Monday.
4. Villanova (21-2) vs. St. John’s. Next: vs. Georgetown, Tuesday.
5. Arizona (21-2) at No. 13 Oregon. Next: vs. Stanford, Wednesday.
6. Louisville (18-4) at Boston College. Next: at No. 9 Virginia, Monday.
7. West Virginia (18-4) vs. Oklahoma State. Next: at Oklahoma, Wednesday.
8. Kentucky (18-4) at No. 24 Florida. Next: vs. LSU, Tuesday.
9. Virginia (17-5) lost to Syracuse 66-62. Next: vs. No. 6 Louisville, Monday.
10. Wisconsin (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Sunday.
11. UCLA (20-3) at Washington. Next: vs. No. 13 Oregon, Thursday.
12. North Carolina (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Notre Dame, Sunday.
13. Oregon (20-3) vs. No. 5 Arizona. Next: at No. 11 UCLA, Thursday.
14. Cincinnati (20-2) vs. UConn. Next: vs. UCF, Wednesday.
15. Florida State (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.
16. Butler (18-5) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Tuesday.
17. Maryland (20-3) lost to No. 23 Purdue 73-72. Next: at Penn State, Tuesday.
18. Saint Mary’s (20-2) at San Diego. Next: vs. Portland, Thursday.
19. South Carolina (18-4) vs. Georgia. Next: vs. Alabama, Tuesday.
20. Notre Dame (17-6) did not play. Next: at No. 12 North Carolina, Sunday.
21. Duke (17-5) vs. Pittsburgh. Next: vs. No. 12 North Carolina, Thursday.
22. Creighton (20-3) vs. Xavier. Next: at DePaul, Saturday.
23. Purdue (19-5) beat No. 17 Maryland 73-72. Next: at Indiana, Thursday.
24. Florida (17-5) vs. No. 8 Kentucky. Next: at Georgia, Tuesday.
25. Northwestern (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Tuesday.