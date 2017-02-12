Top 25 Fared

1. Gonzaga (26-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.
2. Villanova (24-2) did not play. Next: at DePaul, Monday.
3. Kansas (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 West Virginia, Monday.
4. Louisville (20-5) did not play. Next: at Syracuse, Monday.
5. Oregon (22-4) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Thursday.
6. Baylor (22-3) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Monday.
7. Wisconsin (21-3) vs. Northwestern. Next: at Michigan, Thursday.
8. North Carolina (21-5) did not play. Next: at N.C. State, Wednesday.
9. Arizona (23-3) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Thursday.
10. UCLA (22-3) vs. Oregon State. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Saturday.
11. Cincinnati (22-3) lost to No. 25 SMU 60-51. Next: at South Florida, Wednesday.
12. Virginia (18-5) at Virginia Tech. Next: vs. No. 18 Duke, Wednesday.
13. West Virginia (20-5) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Kansas, Monday.
14. Florida State (21-5) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday.
15. Kentucky (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Tuesday.
16. Purdue (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Tuesday.
17. Florida (20-5) did not play. Next: at Auburn, Tuesday.
18. Duke (20-5) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Virginia, Wednesday.
19. South Carolina (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Wednesday.
20. Saint Mary’s (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Thursday.
21. Maryland (21-4) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Wednesday.
22. Butler (19-6 did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Wednesday.
23. Creighton (21-4) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Wednesday.
24. Xavier (18-7) did not play. Next: at Providence, Wednesday.
25. SMU (22-4) beat No. 11 Cincinnati 60-51. Next: vs. Tulane, Wednesday.