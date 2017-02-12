Sports Listen

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Pressm February 12, 2017 6:18 pm 1 min read
Sunday

1. Gonzaga (26-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

2. Villanova (24-2) did not play. Next: at DePaul, Monday.

3. Kansas (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 West Virginia, Monday.

4. Louisville (20-5) did not play. Next: at Syracuse, Monday.

5. Oregon (22-4) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Thursday.

6. Baylor (22-3) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Monday.

7. Wisconsin (21-3) vs. Northwestern. Next: at Michigan, Thursday.

8. North Carolina (21-5) did not play. Next: at N.C. State, Wednesday.

9. Arizona (23-3) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Thursday.

10. UCLA (22-3) vs. Oregon State. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Saturday.

11. Cincinnati (22-3) lost to No. 25 SMU 60-51. Next: at South Florida, Wednesday.

12. Virginia (18-5) at Virginia Tech. Next: vs. No. 18 Duke, Wednesday.

13. West Virginia (20-5) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Kansas, Monday.

14. Florida State (21-5) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday.

15. Kentucky (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Tuesday.

16. Purdue (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Tuesday.

17. Florida (20-5) did not play. Next: at Auburn, Tuesday.

18. Duke (20-5) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Virginia, Wednesday.

19. South Carolina (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Wednesday.

20. Saint Mary’s (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

21. Maryland (21-4) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Wednesday.

22. Butler (19-6 did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Wednesday.

23. Creighton (21-4) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Wednesday.

24. Xavier (18-7) did not play. Next: at Providence, Wednesday.

25. SMU (22-4) beat No. 11 Cincinnati 60-51. Next: vs. Tulane, Wednesday.

Sports News
