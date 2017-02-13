Sports Listen

Top 25 Fared

Monday

1. Gonzaga (26-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

2. Villanova (24-2) at DePaul. Next: at Seton Hall, Saturday.

3. Kansas (22-3) vs. No. 9 West Virginia. Next: at No. 4 Baylor, Saturday.

4. Baylor (22-4) lost to Texas Tech 84-78. Next: vs. No. 3 Kansas, Saturday.

5. Arizona (23-3) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Thursday.

6. UCLA (23-3) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Saturday.

7. Oregon (22-4) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Thursday.

8. Louisville (21-5) beat Syracuse 76-72, OT. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday.

9. West Virginia (20-5) at No. 3 Kansas. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday.

10. North Carolina (21-5) did not play. Next: at N.C. State, Wednesday.

11. Wisconsin (21-4) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Thursday.

12. Duke (20-5) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Virginia, Wednesday.

13. Kentucky (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Tuesday.

14. Virginia (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Duke, Wednesday.

15. Florida (20-5) did not play. Next: at Auburn, Tuesday.

16. Purdue (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Tuesday.

17. Florida State (21-5) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday.

18. Cincinnati (22-3) did not play. Next: at South Florida, Wednesday.

19. SMU (22-4) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Wednesday.

20. Creighton (21-4) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Wednesday.

21. South Carolina (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Wednesday.

22. Saint Mary’s (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

23. Maryland (21-4) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Wednesday.

24. Butler (19-6) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Wednesday.

25. Notre Dame (19-7) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Tuesday.

Sports News
Top 25 Fared
