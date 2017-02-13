Top 25 Fared

1. Gonzaga (26-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.
2. Villanova (24-2) at DePaul. Next: at Seton Hall, Saturday.
3. Kansas (22-3) vs. No. 9 West Virginia. Next: at No. 4 Baylor, Saturday.
What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
4. Baylor (22-4) lost to Texas Tech 84-78. Next: vs. No. 3 Kansas, Saturday.
5. Arizona (23-3) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Thursday.
6. UCLA (23-3) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Saturday.
7. Oregon (22-4) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Thursday.
8. Louisville (21-5) beat Syracuse 76-72, OT. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday.
9. West Virginia (20-5) at No. 3 Kansas. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday.
10. North Carolina (21-5) did not play. Next: at N.C. State, Wednesday.
11. Wisconsin (21-4) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Thursday.
12. Duke (20-5) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Virginia, Wednesday.
13. Kentucky (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Tuesday.
14. Virginia (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Duke, Wednesday.
15. Florida (20-5) did not play. Next: at Auburn, Tuesday.
16. Purdue (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Tuesday.
17. Florida State (21-5) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday.
18. Cincinnati (22-3) did not play. Next: at South Florida, Wednesday.
19. SMU (22-4) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Wednesday.
20. Creighton (21-4) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Wednesday.
21. South Carolina (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Wednesday.
22. Saint Mary’s (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Thursday.
23. Maryland (21-4) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Wednesday.
24. Butler (19-6) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Wednesday.
25. Notre Dame (19-7) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Tuesday.