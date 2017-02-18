Sports Listen

Saturday

1. Gonzaga (27-0) vs. Pacific. Next: at San Diego, Thursday.

2. Villanova (26-2) beat Seton Hall 92-70. Next: vs. No. 24 Butler, Wednesday.

3. Kansas (24-3) beat No. 4 Baylor 67-65. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.

4. Baylor (22-5) lost to No. 3 Kansas 67-65. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Tuesday.

5. Arizona (24-3) at Washington. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Thursday.

6. UCLA (23-3) vs. Southern Cal. Next: at Arizona State, Thursday.

7. Oregon (24-4) beat Colorado 101-73. Next: at California, Wednesday.

8. Louisville (22-5) beat Virginia Tech 94-90. Next: at No. 10 North Carolina, Wednesday.

9. West Virginia (21-6) beat Texas Tech 83-74, 2OT. Next: vs. Texas, Monday.

10. North Carolina (22-5) vs. No. 14 Virginia. Next: vs. No. 8 Louisville, Wednesday.

11. Wisconsin (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Maryland, Sunday.

12. Duke (22-5) beat Wake Forest 99-94. Next: at Syracuse, Wednesday.

13. Kentucky (21-5) at Georgia. Next: at Missouri, Tuesday.

14. Virginia (18-7) at No. 10 North Carolina. Next: vs. Miami, Monday.

15. Florida (22-5) beat Mississippi State 57-52. Next: vs. No. 21 South Carolina, Tuesday.

16. Purdue (21-5) vs. Michigan State. Next: at Penn State, Tuesday.

17. Florida State (21-5) at Pittsburgh. Next: vs. Boston College, Monday.

18. Cincinnati (24-3) beat Tulsa 80-60. Next: vs. Memphis, Thursday.

19. SMU (23-4) at Houston. Next: at UConn, Saturday.

20. Creighton (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Sunday.

21. South Carolina (20-6) at Vanderbilt. Next: at No. 15 Florida, Tuesday.

22. Saint Mary’s (23-3) at BYU. Next: at Pepperdine, Thursday.

23. Maryland (22-4) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Wisconsin, Sunday.

24. Butler (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Sunday.

25. Notre Dame (21-7) beat N.C. State 81-72. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday, Feb. 26.

Sports News
Top 25 Fared
