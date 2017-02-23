Sports Listen

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 8:56 pm 1 min read
Thursday

1. Gonzaga (28-0) at San Diego. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.

2. Villanova (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Creighton, Saturday.

3. Kansas (25-3) did not play. Next: at Texas, Saturday.

4. Arizona (25-3) vs. Southern Cal. Next: vs. No. 5 UCLA, Saturday.

5. UCLA (24-3) at Arizona State. Next: at No. 4 Arizona, Saturday.

6. Oregon (25-4) did not play. Next: at Stanford, Saturday.

7. Louisville (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Sunday.

8. North Carolina (24-5) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday.

9. Baylor (23-5) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Saturday.

10. Duke (22-6) did not play. Next: at Miami, Saturday.

11. Kentucky (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Florida, Saturday.

12. West Virginia (22-6) did not play. Next: at TCU, Saturday.

13. Florida (23-5) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Kentucky, Saturday.

14. Purdue (23-5) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Saturday.

15. Cincinnati (25-3) beat Memphis 87-74. Next: at UCF, Sunday.

16. Wisconsin (22-5) at Ohio State. Next: at Michigan State, Sunday.

17. SMU (24-4) did not play. Next: at UConn, Saturday.

18. Virginia (18-9) did not play. Next: at N.C. State, Saturday.

19. Florida State (22-6) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Saturday.

20. Saint Mary’s (24-3) at Pepperdine. Next: at Santa Clara, Saturday.

21. Notre Dame (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.

22. Butler (22-6) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Sunday.

23. Creighton (22-6) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Villanova, Saturday.

24. Maryland (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Saturday.

25. Wichita State (26-4) did not play. Next: at Missouri State, Saturday.

Sports News
