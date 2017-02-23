Top 25 Fared

1. Gonzaga (28-0) at San Diego. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.
2. Villanova (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Creighton, Saturday.
3. Kansas (25-3) did not play. Next: at Texas, Saturday.
4. Arizona (25-3) vs. Southern Cal. Next: vs. No. 5 UCLA, Saturday.
5. UCLA (24-3) at Arizona State. Next: at No. 4 Arizona, Saturday.
6. Oregon (25-4) did not play. Next: at Stanford, Saturday.
7. Louisville (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Sunday.
8. North Carolina (24-5) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday.
9. Baylor (23-5) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Saturday.
10. Duke (22-6) did not play. Next: at Miami, Saturday.
11. Kentucky (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Florida, Saturday.
12. West Virginia (22-6) did not play. Next: at TCU, Saturday.
13. Florida (23-5) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Kentucky, Saturday.
14. Purdue (23-5) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Saturday.
15. Cincinnati (25-3) beat Memphis 87-74. Next: at UCF, Sunday.
16. Wisconsin (22-5) at Ohio State. Next: at Michigan State, Sunday.
17. SMU (24-4) did not play. Next: at UConn, Saturday.
18. Virginia (18-9) did not play. Next: at N.C. State, Saturday.
19. Florida State (22-6) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Saturday.
20. Saint Mary’s (24-3) at Pepperdine. Next: at Santa Clara, Saturday.
21. Notre Dame (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.
22. Butler (22-6) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Sunday.
23. Creighton (22-6) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Villanova, Saturday.
24. Maryland (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Saturday.
25. Wichita State (26-4) did not play. Next: at Missouri State, Saturday.