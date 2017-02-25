Top 25 Fared

Saturday

1. Gonzaga (29-0) vs. BYU. Next: WCC Tournament, Saturday.

2. Villanova (27-3) beat No. 23 Creighton 79-63. Next: at Georgetown, Saturday.

3. Kansas (25-3) at Texas. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Monday.

4. Arizona (26-3) vs. No. 5 UCLA. Next: at Arizona State, Saturday.

5. UCLA (25-3) at No. 4 Arizona. Next: vs. Washington, Wednesday.

6. Oregon (26-4) beat Stanford 75-73. Next: at Oregon State, Saturday.

7. Louisville (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Sunday.

8. North Carolina (25-5) beat Pittsburgh 85-67. Next: at No. 18 Virginia, Monday.

9. Baylor (23-6) lost to Iowa State 72-69. Next: vs. No. 12 West Virginia, Monday.

10. Duke (22-7) lost to Miami 55-50. Next: vs. No. 19 Florida State, Tuesday.

11. Kentucky (24-5) beat No. 13 Florida 76-66. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Tuesday.

12. West Virginia (23-6) beat TCU 61-60. Next: at No. 9 Baylor, Monday.

13. Florida (23-6) lost to No. 11 Kentucky 76-66. Next: vs. Arkansas, Wednesday.

14. Purdue (23-6) lost to Michigan 82-70. Next: vs. Indiana, Tuesday.

15. Cincinnati (25-3) did not play. Next: at UCF, Sunday.

16. Wisconsin (22-6) did not play. Next: at Michigan State, Sunday.

17. SMU (25-4) beat UConn 69-61. Next: vs. Tulsa, Thursday.

18. Virginia (19-9) beat N.C. State 70-55. Next: vs. No. 8 North Carolina, Monday.

19. Florida State (23-6) beat Clemson 76-74. Next: at No. 10 Duke, Tuesday.

20. Saint Mary’s (25-3) at Santa Clara. Next: WCC Tournament, Saturday.

21. Notre Dame (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.

22. Butler (22-6) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Sunday.

23. Creighton (22-7) lost to No. 2 Villanova 79-63. Next: vs. St. John’s, Tuesday.

24. Maryland (22-6) vs. Iowa. Next: at Rutgers, Tuesday.

25. Wichita State (27-4) beat Missouri State 86-67. Next: MVC Tournament, Friday.