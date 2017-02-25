Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Top 25 Fared

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 6:05 pm 1 min read
Share
Saturday

1. Gonzaga (29-0) vs. BYU. Next: WCC Tournament, Saturday.

2. Villanova (27-3) beat No. 23 Creighton 79-63. Next: at Georgetown, Saturday.

3. Kansas (25-3) at Texas. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Monday.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

4. Arizona (26-3) vs. No. 5 UCLA. Next: at Arizona State, Saturday.

Advertisement

5. UCLA (25-3) at No. 4 Arizona. Next: vs. Washington, Wednesday.

6. Oregon (26-4) beat Stanford 75-73. Next: at Oregon State, Saturday.

7. Louisville (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Sunday.

8. North Carolina (25-5) beat Pittsburgh 85-67. Next: at No. 18 Virginia, Monday.

9. Baylor (23-6) lost to Iowa State 72-69. Next: vs. No. 12 West Virginia, Monday.

10. Duke (22-7) lost to Miami 55-50. Next: vs. No. 19 Florida State, Tuesday.

11. Kentucky (24-5) beat No. 13 Florida 76-66. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Tuesday.

12. West Virginia (23-6) beat TCU 61-60. Next: at No. 9 Baylor, Monday.

13. Florida (23-6) lost to No. 11 Kentucky 76-66. Next: vs. Arkansas, Wednesday.

14. Purdue (23-6) lost to Michigan 82-70. Next: vs. Indiana, Tuesday.

15. Cincinnati (25-3) did not play. Next: at UCF, Sunday.

16. Wisconsin (22-6) did not play. Next: at Michigan State, Sunday.

17. SMU (25-4) beat UConn 69-61. Next: vs. Tulsa, Thursday.

18. Virginia (19-9) beat N.C. State 70-55. Next: vs. No. 8 North Carolina, Monday.

19. Florida State (23-6) beat Clemson 76-74. Next: at No. 10 Duke, Tuesday.

20. Saint Mary’s (25-3) at Santa Clara. Next: WCC Tournament, Saturday.

21. Notre Dame (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.

22. Butler (22-6) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Sunday.

23. Creighton (22-7) lost to No. 2 Villanova 79-63. Next: vs. St. John’s, Tuesday.

24. Maryland (22-6) vs. Iowa. Next: at Rutgers, Tuesday.

25. Wichita State (27-4) beat Missouri State 86-67. Next: MVC Tournament, Friday.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Top 25 Fared
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.