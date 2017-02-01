Top-seeded Halep beats Konjuh in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Top-seeded Simona Halep won her first match since an opening-round exit at the Australian Open, beating Ana Konjuh 6-4, 7-6 (2) Wednesday at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

The fourth-ranked Romanian, who was broken three times, will next face either eight-seeded Daria Kasatkina or wild-card entry Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

Also Wednesday, fifth-seeded Elena Vesnina of Russia beat Olympic doubles partner Ekaterina Makarova 6-3, 6-1. Vesnina and Makarova won a gold medal in Rio de Janeiro.

Vesnina will face Alize Cornet in the second round.