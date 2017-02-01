Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Top-seeded Halep beats Konjuh…

Top-seeded Halep beats Konjuh in St. Petersburg

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 6:32 am < a min read
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Top-seeded Simona Halep won her first match since an opening-round exit at the Australian Open, beating Ana Konjuh 6-4, 7-6 (2) Wednesday at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

The fourth-ranked Romanian, who was broken three times, will next face either eight-seeded Daria Kasatkina or wild-card entry Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

Also Wednesday, fifth-seeded Elena Vesnina of Russia beat Olympic doubles partner Ekaterina Makarova 6-3, 6-1. Vesnina and Makarova won a gold medal in Rio de Janeiro.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Vesnina will face Alize Cornet in the second round.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Top-seeded Halep beats Konjuh…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

2003: Space shuttle Columbia breaks up while entering the atmosphere over Texas

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended