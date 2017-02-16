Toussaint lifts Virginia past No. 4 Florida State, 60-51

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Dominique Toussaint scored five of her 14 points in the final 1:27, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, and Virginia held No. 4 Florida State to five points in the fourth quarter in a 60-51 victory Thursday night.

Toussaint’s 3-pointer, just the third of the night for the Cavaliers, put them in front 53-51, and after a turnover by the Seminoles, she hit a runner along the baseline from about 8 feet with 51 seconds left to put Virginia (17-9, 6-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead to stay.

Shakayla Thomas scored 11 points and Brittany Brown and Ivey Slaughter had 10 each for Florida State (23-4, 11-2), which lost its second in a row and fell out of a first-place tie with Notre Dame. The Seminoles shot just 35 percent (21-60) and 17.4 percent from 3-point territory, missing 19 of their 23 attempts.