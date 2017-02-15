Trail Blazers-Jazz, Box

Harkless 3-5 1-1 8, Davis 3-5 1-2 7, Leonard 4-8 0-0 10, Lillard 3-19 6-8 13, McCollum 8-19 0-0 18, Layman 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Nurkic 5-5 3-4 13, Napier 3-5 1-2 8, Quarterman 1-3 0-0 3, Connaughton 0-2 3-3 3, Crabbe 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 32-79 15-20 88.
Ingles 7-9 0-0 18, Hayward 8-18 4-6 22, Favors 1-3 0-0 2, Gobert 4-5 5-8 13, Hill 7-15 3-4 19, Johnson 4-7 3-4 13, Lyles 0-0 0-0 0, Diaw 1-4 0-0 2, Withey 1-4 0-0 2, Exum 6-9 0-0 12, Neto 1-1 1-1 3, Burks 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 42-81 16-23 111.
|Portland
|17
|20
|25
|26—
|88
|Utah
|18
|22
|34
|37—111
3-Point Goals_Portland 9-22 (Leonard 2-4, McCollum 2-5, Quarterman 1-1, Harkless 1-1, Napier 1-2, Crabbe 1-3, Lillard 1-4, Connaughton 0-2), Utah 11-22 (Ingles 4-6, Johnson 2-4, Hill 2-5, Hayward 2-6, Burks 1-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 41 (Vonleh, Connaughton, Nurkic 7), Utah 46 (Gobert 12). Assists_Portland 14 (Lillard 7), Utah 19 (Hayward 7). Total Fouls_Portland 21, Utah 17. Technicals_Portland defensive three second, Portland team, Gobert.
