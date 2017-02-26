Sports Listen

Trail Blazers-Raptors, Box

By master
February 26, 2017
PORTLAND (106)

Harkless 7-9 2-4 18, Vonleh 2-3 1-2 5, Nurkic 3-9 2-3 8, Lillard 10-20 4-5 28, McCollum 6-19 4-6 17, Aminu 3-6 6-6 13, Leonard 1-5 3-4 5, Napier 1-2 0-0 3, Crabbe 2-6 5-5 9. Totals 35-79 27-35 106.

TORONTO (112)

Carroll 1-5 2-4 5, Ibaka 8-15 0-0 18, Valanciunas 7-8 1-2 15, Joseph 6-12 1-1 14, DeRozan 9-16 15-16 33, Tucker 1-1 0-0 2, Patterson 2-5 0-0 6, Nogueira 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 0-1 0-2 0, Wright 5-9 0-0 11, Powell 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 42-78 21-27 112.

Portland 28 24 28 26—106
Toronto 25 28 29 30—112

3-Point Goals_Portland 9-21 (Lillard 4-7, Harkless 2-3, Napier 1-2, Aminu 1-3, McCollum 1-3, Crabbe 0-1, Leonard 0-2), Toronto 7-20 (Patterson 2-5, Ibaka 2-5, Joseph 1-1, Carroll 1-3, Wright 1-3, Powell 0-1, DeRozan 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 39 (Aminu 8), Toronto 39 (Ibaka 10). Assists_Portland 16 (Lillard 8), Toronto 16 (Joseph 6). Total Fouls_Portland 26, Toronto 24. Technicals_Tucker. A_19,800 (19,800).

The Associated Press

