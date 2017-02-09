Sports Listen

Trier’s 22 help No. 9 Arizona escape with win over Stanford

By BOB BAUM February 9, 2017 1:10 am < a min read
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Allonzo Trier scored 22 points, including 12 of 12 from the free throw line, and No. 9 Arizona escaped with a 74-67 victory over Stanford on Wednesday night.

Trier’s biggest offensive output since he returned to the team six games ago came in his first start of the season.

Lauri Markkanen emerged from a three-game shooting slump to make a 3-pointer that gave the Wildcats the lead for good, 70-67, with 1:40 to go.

Trier added two free throws with 23.7 seconds to go.

Arizona (22-3, 11-1 Pac-12) led most of the game but never by more than four points.

Reid Travis led Stanford (12-12, 4-8) with 26 points. Arizona beat the Cardinal by 39 at Stanford on Jan. 1.

Sports News
