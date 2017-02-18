Sports Listen

Tsonga beats Berdych to reach World Tennis Tournament final

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 12:31 pm < a min read
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga celebrated his 400th career win in style by beating fourth-seeded Tomas Berdych 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final of the World Tennis Tournament on Saturday.

The sixth-seeded Frenchman was dominant on serve, hitting 10 aces, winning 88 percent of his points on first serve, and not conceding a single break point against the hard-hitting Czech.

He broke Berdych once in each set and beat him for only the fourth time in 12 matches.

Tsonga’s opponent in the final will be third-seeded David Goffin of Belgium or qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France, a doubles specialist ranked only 109 in singles. Their semifinal was later Saturday.

Tsonga, who is ranked 14, has 12 career titles and lost the final here in Rotterdam six years ago.

Sports News
