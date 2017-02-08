Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tuesday's College Baseball Scores

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 12:29 am < a min read
Share
SOUTH

Blue Mountain at Crowley’s Ridge, ppd., rain

Edward Waters 7, Morehouse 1

Freed-Hardeman at Martin Methodist, ppd., rain

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

LSU-Alexandria 8-6, Loyola NO 2-5

Advertisement

Missouri Southern 8, Christian Brothers 6, 12 innings

MIDWEST

Oklahoma City 13-8, Evangel 8-9

FAR WEST

Academy of Art vs. Menlo, ppd., rain

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tuesday's College Baseball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors from Misawa Airbase take a group photo with their sculpture

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended