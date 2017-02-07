Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tuesday's College Basketball

Tuesday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 10:14 pm < a min read
Share

EAST

Baruch 73, Hunter 71

Bloomfield 76, Post (Conn.) 65

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Buffalo 65, N. Illinois 45

Advertisement

Old Westbury 94, Yeshiva 81

Penn St. 70, Maryland 64

Princeton 64, Penn 49

Rhode Island 70, UMass 62

Siena 81, Iona 79

Villanova 75, Georgetown 64

SOUTH

Alabama 90, South Carolina 86, 4OT

Brescia 91, Asbury 85

Florida 72, Georgia 60

Georgia Tech 96, Tusculum 58

Kentucky 92, LSU 85

Kentucky Christian 99, Boyce 81

Limestone 69, North Greenville 54

Memphis 66, Tulsa 44

NC A&T 86, Allen 78

Syracuse 82, Clemson 81

MIDWEST

Akron 65, Ball St. 63

Bethel (Ind.) 76, Spring Arbor 74

Bowling Green 84, Kent St. 83, OT

Cent. Michigan 97, Ohio 87

Dayton 77, Saint Joseph’s 70

Illinois 68, Northwestern 61

Illinois St. 82, Drake 53

Notre Dame 88, Wake Forest 81

Toledo 73, E. Michigan 57

W. Michigan 72, Miami (Ohio) 55

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tuesday's College Basketball
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors from Misawa Airbase take a group photo with their sculpture

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended