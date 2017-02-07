Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST
Baruch 73, Hunter 71
Bloomfield 76, Post (Conn.) 65
Buffalo 65, N. Illinois 45
Old Westbury 94, Yeshiva 81
Penn St. 70, Maryland 64
Princeton 64, Penn 49
Rhode Island 70, UMass 62
Siena 81, Iona 79
Villanova 75, Georgetown 64
SOUTH
Alabama 90, South Carolina 86, 4OT
Brescia 91, Asbury 85
Florida 72, Georgia 60
Georgia Tech 96, Tusculum 58
Kentucky 92, LSU 85
Kentucky Christian 99, Boyce 81
Limestone 69, North Greenville 54
Memphis 66, Tulsa 44
NC A&T 86, Allen 78
Syracuse 82, Clemson 81
MIDWEST
Akron 65, Ball St. 63
Bethel (Ind.) 76, Spring Arbor 74
Bowling Green 84, Kent St. 83, OT
Cent. Michigan 97, Ohio 87
Dayton 77, Saint Joseph’s 70
Illinois 68, Northwestern 61
Illinois St. 82, Drake 53
Notre Dame 88, Wake Forest 81
Toledo 73, E. Michigan 57
W. Michigan 72, Miami (Ohio) 55
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.