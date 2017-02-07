Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST

Baruch 73, Hunter 71

Bloomfield 76, Post (Conn.) 65

Buffalo 65, N. Illinois 45

Advertisement

Old Westbury 94, Yeshiva 81

Penn St. 70, Maryland 64

Princeton 64, Penn 49

Rhode Island 70, UMass 62

Siena 81, Iona 79

Villanova 75, Georgetown 64

SOUTH

Alabama 90, South Carolina 86, 4OT

Brescia 91, Asbury 85

Florida 72, Georgia 60

Georgia Tech 96, Tusculum 58

Kentucky 92, LSU 85

Kentucky Christian 99, Boyce 81

Limestone 69, North Greenville 54

Memphis 66, Tulsa 44

NC A&T 86, Allen 78

Syracuse 82, Clemson 81

MIDWEST

Akron 65, Ball St. 63

Bethel (Ind.) 76, Spring Arbor 74

Bowling Green 84, Kent St. 83, OT

Cent. Michigan 97, Ohio 87

Dayton 77, Saint Joseph’s 70

Illinois 68, Northwestern 61

Illinois St. 82, Drake 53

Notre Dame 88, Wake Forest 81

Toledo 73, E. Michigan 57

W. Michigan 72, Miami (Ohio) 55

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.