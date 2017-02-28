Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST

Maryland 79, Rutgers 59

Ohio St. 71, Penn St. 70

Seton Hall 62, Georgetown 59

SOUTH

Barton 84, Mount Olive 68

Davidson 68, St. Bonaventure 63

Duke 75, Florida St. 70

Limestone 68, Lees-McRae 56

South Carolina 63, Mississippi St. 57

MIDWEST

Ball St. 82, Toledo 74

Buffalo 83, Ohio 79

Creighton 82, St. John’s 68

E. Michigan 109, Cent. Michigan 81

Indiana-East 78, Indiana-Southeast 69

Kent St. 74, Bowling Green 67

Miami (Ohio) 79, Akron 75

Purdue 86, Indiana 75

Texas A&M 60, Missouri 43

W. Michigan 70, N. Illinois 56

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

Big South Conference

First Round

Campbell 81, Presbyterian 62

Charleston Southern 79, Longwood 74

GLIAC Conferecne Tournament

Quarterfinals

Ashland 84, Lake Superior St. 81

Ferris St. 87, Hillsdale 84

Findlay 67, Grand Valley St. 59

Michigan Tech 92, Wayne (Mich.) 84

Patriot League

First Round

Army 74, American U. 58

Loyola (Md.) 67, Lafayette 64