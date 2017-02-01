Tuesday’s Scores

Albemarle 50, Powhatan 15
Alleghany 60, Staunton River 33
Amelia Academy 79, Brunswick Academy 42
Amherst County 49, Heritage-Lynchburg 42
Annandale 44, W.T. Woodson 34
Appomattox 33, Altavista 25
Atlee 65, Armstrong 42
Bayside 51, Tallwood 43
Bishop Ireton 62, Bishop McNamara, Md. 57
Bishop O’Connell 56, Holy Cross, Md. 43
Blacksburg 33, Pulaski County 27
Brentsville 65, Kettle Run 27
Briar Woods 44, Potomac Falls 36
Broadway 57, Fort Defiance 37
Brookville 56, Liberty-Bedford 36
Bruton 41, Jamestown 39
Buckingham County 42, Randolph Henry 24
Buffalo Gap 66, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 29
Bullis, Md. 58, Flint Hill 49
Cape Henry Collegiate 41, Hampton Roads 28
Cave Spring 47, Salem 46
Central Wise 50, Lee High 35
Centreville 47, Westfield 40
Chancellor 64, Caroline 59
Chantilly 48, Herndon 47
Charlottesville 56, Fluvanna 52
Chilhowie 52, Rural Retreat 30
Collegiate-Richmond 44, St. Gertrude 37
Colonial Forge 48, Gar-Field 27
Cosby 80, George Wythe-Richmond 14
Dominion 47, Rock Ridge 35
Eastside 79, Rye Cove 47
Edison 64, Wakefield 41
Episcopal 59, Holton Arms, Md. 38
Frank Cox 30, First Colonial 21
Franklin County 45, Bassett 39
Gate City 53, John Battle 41
George Marshall 54, Falls Church 47
George Mason 82, Rappahannock County 40
Giles 59, Glenvar 37
Goochland 56, Bluestone 22
Green Run 66, Indian River 23
Hanover 50, Henrico 41
Hayfield 50, Fairfax 34
Heritage (Leesburg) 47, Park View-Sterling 31
Hermitage 53, Douglas Freeman 52
Hidden Valley 65, Carroll County 60
Highland Springs 72, Patrick Henry-Ashland 20
Highland-Warrenton 60, Foxcroft 19
Honaker 73, Council 29
Hopewell 55, Colonial Heights 24
Isle of Wight Academy 45, Denbigh Baptist 29
J.R. Tucker 55, Maggie Walker 20
James Madison 58, Washington-Lee 16
James Monroe 50, Spotsylvania 41
James River-Midlothian 66, Manchester 33
Johnson County, Tenn. 53, Holston 50
King George 44, Courtland 29
King’s Fork 88, Churchland 13
Landstown 51, Heritage-Newport News 19
Lebanon 47, Tazewell 41
Liberty-Bealeton 57, Eastern View 46
Loudoun County 55, Woodgrove 43
Louisa 49, Western Albemarle 44
Magna Vista 48, Halifax County 24
Martinsville 49, Patrick County 48
Matoaca 45, Meadowbrook 34
McLean 38, Langley 37
Midlothian 67, Clover Hill 39
Millbrook 79, James Wood 50
Mills Godwin 65, TJ-Richmond 27
Mount Vernon 36, West Springfield 34
Nansemond River 44, Kecoughtan 40
Nansemond-Suffolk 52, Norfolk Academy 29
Norfolk Christian 48, Bishop Sullivan 32
Northside 69, William Byrd 65, OT
Northwood 60, Hurley 46
Norview 56, Hickory 28
Oakton 59, James Robinson 47
Ocean Lakes 55, Kellam 27
Orange County 32, Monticello 28
Portsmouth Christian 34, Alliance Christian 22
Potomac School 66, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 51
Prince George 53, Dinwiddie 37
Princess Anne 94, Kempsville 37
Quantico 32, Wakefield Country Day 20
Richmond Christian 60, Kenston Forest 31
Ridgeview 67, Union 66
Riverbend 43, Freedom (Woodbridge) 42
Rustburg 42, Liberty Christian 38
Salem-Va. Beach 74, Maury 47
Seton School 72, Middleburg Academy 35
Sherando 50, Skyline 33
Spotswood 59, R.E. Lee-Staunton 38
St. Annes-Belfield 64, St. Margaret’s 18
St. Catherine’s 61, Covenant School 55
Stone Bridge 58, Broad Run 50
Strasburg 41, Madison County 37
Stuarts Draft 66, Page County 35
Surry County 76, Mathews 32
T.C. Williams 72, South County 33
Tabb 71, York 35
Thomas Dale 48, Petersburg 12
Tidewater Academy 46, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 33
TJ-Alexandria 45, Lee-Springfield 31
Trinity Christian School 41, Wakefield School 10
Turner Ashby 71, Harrisonburg 57
Va. Episcopal 30, New Covenant 25
Varina 62, Lee-Davis 18
Veritas Christian Academy 31, Fuqua School 22
Virginia High 58, Richlands 49
Warhill 50, Grafton 44
West Potomac 39, Lake Braddock 36
Western Branch 66, Grassfield 43
William Fleming 68, Rockbridge County 15
William Monroe 60, Clarke County 45
Wilson Memorial 63, Riverheads 51
Woodbridge 61, Forest Park 13
Woodstock Central 62, Warren County 34
Albemarle 95, Powhatan 54
Alleghany 64, Staunton River 60, OT
Altavista 44, Appomattox 36
Amelia Academy 119, Brunswick Academy 30
Armstrong 75, Atlee 48
Benedictine 71, Life Christian 49
Bethel 50, Menchville 29
Bishop Ireton 45, Bishop McNamara, Md. 41
Bishop Sullivan 76, Norfolk Christian 43
Bland County 50, Galax 25
Blue Ridge 66, Miller School 43
Buckingham County 63, Randolph Henry 58
C.D. Hylton 64, Colgan 28
Cape Henry Collegiate 72, Hampton Roads 46
Cave Spring 54, Salem 50
Centreville 52, Westfield 51
Chantilly 79, Herndon 70
Charlottesville 65, Fluvanna 37
Chilhowie 82, Rural Retreat 45
Christian Heritage Academy 67, Temple Christian 59
Churchland 53, King’s Fork 51
Collegiate-Richmond 57, Fork Union Prep 45
Culpeper 97, Fauquier 75
Dan River 86, William Campbell 55
Dematha, Md. 75, Paul VI 70
Dominion 61, Rock Ridge 56
East Rockingham 87, Luray 32
Eastern Montgomery 73, Narrows 49
Eastern View 76, Liberty-Bealeton 45
Eastside 75, Rye Cove 39
Faith Christian-Roanoke 58, Dayspring Christian Academy 35
Forest Park 58, Woodbridge 56, OT
Fort Defiance 54, Broadway 34
Frank Cox 51, First Colonial 42
Franklin County 86, Bassett 69
Fredericksburg Christian 59, Seton School 58
Freedom (Woodbridge) 65, Riverbend 63
Fuqua School 54, Veritas Christian Academy 42
Gar-Field 60, Colonial Forge 22
Gate City 90, John Battle 60
George Marshall 70, Falls Church 37
Gloucester 76, Warwick 71, OT
Gonzaga College, D.C. 83, Bishop O’Connell 77
Goochland 52, Bluestone 45
Green Run 60, Indian River 37
GW-Danville 80, Tunstall 42
Hargrave Military 75, Covenant School 36
Harrisonburg 78, Turner Ashby 49
Hayfield 69, Fairfax 37
Henrico 84, Hanover 62
Heritage (Leesburg) 65, Park View-Sterling 25
Heritage-Newport News 41, Landstown 40
Hermitage 66, Douglas Freeman 49
Hidden Valley 48, Carroll County 45
Highland Springs 65, Patrick Henry-Ashland 52
Highland-Warrenton 71, Randolph-Macon 44
Holy Cross Regional 80, New Covenant 79
Honaker 79, Council 29
Hopewell 59, Colonial Heights 53
Isle of Wight Academy 64, Denbigh Baptist 19
J.R. Tucker 54, Maggie Walker 27
James Madison 59, Washington-Lee 49
James Monroe 60, Spotsylvania 50
James Robinson 60, Oakton 51
John Champe 88, Riverside 61
Kecoughtan 67, Nansemond River 50
Kellam 69, Ocean Lakes 46
Kempsville 74, Princess Anne 70
Kettle Run 62, Brentsville 42
King George 64, Courtland 47
King William 88, West Point 42
Langley 56, McLean 52
Lee High 58, Central Wise 56
Lord Botetourt 46, Jefferson Forest 43
Loudoun County 62, Woodgrove 52
Magna Vista 39, Halifax County 38
Manchester 58, Clover Hill 45
Martinsville 59, Patrick County 31
Mathews 58, Carver Academy 47
Matoaca 79, Meadowbrook 48
Maury 54, Salem-Va. Beach 50
Millbrook 52, James Wood 35
Mills Godwin 66, TJ-Richmond 42
Nelson County 57, Chatham 54
Norfolk Academy 50, Nansemond-Suffolk 45
Norfolk Collegiate 81, Peninsula Catholic 37
North Cross 41, Roanoke Catholic 32
Northside 65, William Byrd 56
Northwood 82, Hurley 53
Norview 75, Hickory 56
Orange County 64, Monticello 60
Oscar Smith 64, Woodside 61
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 61, Christiansburg 54
Petersburg 58, Thomas Dale 48
Portsmouth Christian 82, Alliance Christian 60
Potomac Falls 70, Briar Woods 48
Prince George 85, Dinwiddie 57
Princeton, W.Va. 61, Graham 55
Pulaski County 94, Blacksburg 85
Quantico 60, Wakefield Country Day 54
Richlands 59, Virginia High 47
Richmond Christian 61, Kenston Forest 33
Riverheads 60, Wilson Memorial 46
Saint James, Md. 72, Flint Hill 60
Shenandoah Valley Christian 86, Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 71
Sherando 82, Skyline 43
South Lakes 63, Yorktown 54
Spotswood 64, R.E. Lee-Staunton 45
St. Annes-Belfield 60, Woodberry Forest 46
St. Christopher’s 61, Christchurch 44
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 65, Episcopal 53
Stone Bridge 66, Broad Run 64
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 72, Buffalo Gap 56
Stuarts Draft 78, Page County 57
Tallwood 43, Bayside 42
Tandem Friends School 77, Chelsea Academy 48
TJ-Alexandria 71, Lee-Springfield 48
Trinity Episcopal 86, St. John Paul the Great 61
Union 76, Ridgeview 29
United Christian Academy 46, Stuart Hall 38
Varina 70, Lee-Davis 36
W.T. Woodson 62, Annandale 59
Wakefield 84, Edison 69
Wakefield School 67, Trinity Christian School 46
Walsingham Academy 78, Greenbrier Christian 60
Washington & Lee 42, Colonial Beach 41
West Potomac 93, Lake Braddock 86
Western Albemarle 60, Louisa 47
Western Branch 80, Grassfield 61
William Fleming 63, Rockbridge County 50
Williamsburg Christian Academy 78, Atlantic Shores Christian 70
Woodstock Central 56, Warren County 42
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lakeland vs. Norcom, ppd. to Feb 10.