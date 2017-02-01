Sports Listen

Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 12:35 am 4 min read
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 50, Powhatan 15

Alleghany 60, Staunton River 33

Amelia Academy 79, Brunswick Academy 42

Amherst County 49, Heritage-Lynchburg 42

Annandale 44, W.T. Woodson 34

Appomattox 33, Altavista 25

Atlee 65, Armstrong 42

Bayside 51, Tallwood 43

Bishop Ireton 62, Bishop McNamara, Md. 57

Bishop O’Connell 56, Holy Cross, Md. 43

Blacksburg 33, Pulaski County 27

Brentsville 65, Kettle Run 27

Briar Woods 44, Potomac Falls 36

Broadway 57, Fort Defiance 37

Brookville 56, Liberty-Bedford 36

Bruton 41, Jamestown 39

Buckingham County 42, Randolph Henry 24

Buffalo Gap 66, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 29

Bullis, Md. 58, Flint Hill 49

Cape Henry Collegiate 41, Hampton Roads 28

Cave Spring 47, Salem 46

Central Wise 50, Lee High 35

Centreville 47, Westfield 40

Chancellor 64, Caroline 59

Chantilly 48, Herndon 47

Charlottesville 56, Fluvanna 52

Chilhowie 52, Rural Retreat 30

Collegiate-Richmond 44, St. Gertrude 37

Colonial Forge 48, Gar-Field 27

Cosby 80, George Wythe-Richmond 14

Dominion 47, Rock Ridge 35

Eastside 79, Rye Cove 47

Edison 64, Wakefield 41

Episcopal 59, Holton Arms, Md. 38

Frank Cox 30, First Colonial 21

Franklin County 45, Bassett 39

Gate City 53, John Battle 41

George Marshall 54, Falls Church 47

George Mason 82, Rappahannock County 40

Giles 59, Glenvar 37

Goochland 56, Bluestone 22

Green Run 66, Indian River 23

Hanover 50, Henrico 41

Hayfield 50, Fairfax 34

Heritage (Leesburg) 47, Park View-Sterling 31

Hermitage 53, Douglas Freeman 52

Hidden Valley 65, Carroll County 60

Highland Springs 72, Patrick Henry-Ashland 20

Highland-Warrenton 60, Foxcroft 19

Honaker 73, Council 29

Hopewell 55, Colonial Heights 24

Isle of Wight Academy 45, Denbigh Baptist 29

J.R. Tucker 55, Maggie Walker 20

James Madison 58, Washington-Lee 16

James Monroe 50, Spotsylvania 41

James River-Midlothian 66, Manchester 33

Johnson County, Tenn. 53, Holston 50

King George 44, Courtland 29

King’s Fork 88, Churchland 13

Landstown 51, Heritage-Newport News 19

Lebanon 47, Tazewell 41

Liberty-Bealeton 57, Eastern View 46

Loudoun County 55, Woodgrove 43

Louisa 49, Western Albemarle 44

Magna Vista 48, Halifax County 24

Martinsville 49, Patrick County 48

Matoaca 45, Meadowbrook 34

McLean 38, Langley 37

Midlothian 67, Clover Hill 39

Millbrook 79, James Wood 50

Mills Godwin 65, TJ-Richmond 27

Mount Vernon 36, West Springfield 34

Nansemond River 44, Kecoughtan 40

Nansemond-Suffolk 52, Norfolk Academy 29

Norfolk Christian 48, Bishop Sullivan 32

Northside 69, William Byrd 65, OT

Northwood 60, Hurley 46

Norview 56, Hickory 28

Oakton 59, James Robinson 47

Ocean Lakes 55, Kellam 27

Orange County 32, Monticello 28

Portsmouth Christian 34, Alliance Christian 22

Potomac School 66, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 51

Prince George 53, Dinwiddie 37

Princess Anne 94, Kempsville 37

Quantico 32, Wakefield Country Day 20

Richmond Christian 60, Kenston Forest 31

Ridgeview 67, Union 66

Riverbend 43, Freedom (Woodbridge) 42

Rustburg 42, Liberty Christian 38

Salem-Va. Beach 74, Maury 47

Seton School 72, Middleburg Academy 35

Sherando 50, Skyline 33

Spotswood 59, R.E. Lee-Staunton 38

St. Annes-Belfield 64, St. Margaret’s 18

St. Catherine’s 61, Covenant School 55

Stone Bridge 58, Broad Run 50

Strasburg 41, Madison County 37

Stuarts Draft 66, Page County 35

Surry County 76, Mathews 32

T.C. Williams 72, South County 33

Tabb 71, York 35

Thomas Dale 48, Petersburg 12

Tidewater Academy 46, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 33

TJ-Alexandria 45, Lee-Springfield 31

Trinity Christian School 41, Wakefield School 10

Turner Ashby 71, Harrisonburg 57

Va. Episcopal 30, New Covenant 25

Varina 62, Lee-Davis 18

Veritas Christian Academy 31, Fuqua School 22

Virginia High 58, Richlands 49

Warhill 50, Grafton 44

West Potomac 39, Lake Braddock 36

Western Branch 66, Grassfield 43

William Fleming 68, Rockbridge County 15

William Monroe 60, Clarke County 45

Wilson Memorial 63, Riverheads 51

Woodbridge 61, Forest Park 13

Woodstock Central 62, Warren County 34

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 95, Powhatan 54

Alleghany 64, Staunton River 60, OT

Altavista 44, Appomattox 36

Amelia Academy 119, Brunswick Academy 30

Armstrong 75, Atlee 48

Benedictine 71, Life Christian 49

Bethel 50, Menchville 29

Bishop Ireton 45, Bishop McNamara, Md. 41

Bishop Sullivan 76, Norfolk Christian 43

Bland County 50, Galax 25

Blue Ridge 66, Miller School 43

Buckingham County 63, Randolph Henry 58

C.D. Hylton 64, Colgan 28

Cape Henry Collegiate 72, Hampton Roads 46

Cave Spring 54, Salem 50

Centreville 52, Westfield 51

Chantilly 79, Herndon 70

Charlottesville 65, Fluvanna 37

Chilhowie 82, Rural Retreat 45

Christian Heritage Academy 67, Temple Christian 59

Churchland 53, King’s Fork 51

Collegiate-Richmond 57, Fork Union Prep 45

Culpeper 97, Fauquier 75

Dan River 86, William Campbell 55

Dematha, Md. 75, Paul VI 70

Dominion 61, Rock Ridge 56

East Rockingham 87, Luray 32

Eastern Montgomery 73, Narrows 49

Eastern View 76, Liberty-Bealeton 45

Eastside 75, Rye Cove 39

Faith Christian-Roanoke 58, Dayspring Christian Academy 35

Forest Park 58, Woodbridge 56, OT

Fort Defiance 54, Broadway 34

Frank Cox 51, First Colonial 42

Franklin County 86, Bassett 69

Fredericksburg Christian 59, Seton School 58

Freedom (Woodbridge) 65, Riverbend 63

Fuqua School 54, Veritas Christian Academy 42

Gar-Field 60, Colonial Forge 22

Gate City 90, John Battle 60

George Marshall 70, Falls Church 37

Gloucester 76, Warwick 71, OT

Gonzaga College, D.C. 83, Bishop O’Connell 77

Goochland 52, Bluestone 45

Green Run 60, Indian River 37

GW-Danville 80, Tunstall 42

Hargrave Military 75, Covenant School 36

Harrisonburg 78, Turner Ashby 49

Hayfield 69, Fairfax 37

Henrico 84, Hanover 62

Heritage (Leesburg) 65, Park View-Sterling 25

Heritage-Newport News 41, Landstown 40

Hermitage 66, Douglas Freeman 49

Hidden Valley 48, Carroll County 45

Highland Springs 65, Patrick Henry-Ashland 52

Highland-Warrenton 71, Randolph-Macon 44

Holy Cross Regional 80, New Covenant 79

Honaker 79, Council 29

Hopewell 59, Colonial Heights 53

Isle of Wight Academy 64, Denbigh Baptist 19

J.R. Tucker 54, Maggie Walker 27

James Madison 59, Washington-Lee 49

James Monroe 60, Spotsylvania 50

James Robinson 60, Oakton 51

John Champe 88, Riverside 61

Kecoughtan 67, Nansemond River 50

Kellam 69, Ocean Lakes 46

Kempsville 74, Princess Anne 70

Kettle Run 62, Brentsville 42

King George 64, Courtland 47

King William 88, West Point 42

Langley 56, McLean 52

Lee High 58, Central Wise 56

Lord Botetourt 46, Jefferson Forest 43

Loudoun County 62, Woodgrove 52

Magna Vista 39, Halifax County 38

Manchester 58, Clover Hill 45

Martinsville 59, Patrick County 31

Mathews 58, Carver Academy 47

Matoaca 79, Meadowbrook 48

Maury 54, Salem-Va. Beach 50

Millbrook 52, James Wood 35

Mills Godwin 66, TJ-Richmond 42

Nelson County 57, Chatham 54

Norfolk Academy 50, Nansemond-Suffolk 45

Norfolk Collegiate 81, Peninsula Catholic 37

North Cross 41, Roanoke Catholic 32

Northside 65, William Byrd 56

Northwood 82, Hurley 53

Norview 75, Hickory 56

Orange County 64, Monticello 60

Oscar Smith 64, Woodside 61

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 61, Christiansburg 54

Petersburg 58, Thomas Dale 48

Portsmouth Christian 82, Alliance Christian 60

Potomac Falls 70, Briar Woods 48

Prince George 85, Dinwiddie 57

Princeton, W.Va. 61, Graham 55

Pulaski County 94, Blacksburg 85

Quantico 60, Wakefield Country Day 54

Richlands 59, Virginia High 47

Richmond Christian 61, Kenston Forest 33

Riverheads 60, Wilson Memorial 46

Saint James, Md. 72, Flint Hill 60

Shenandoah Valley Christian 86, Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 71

Sherando 82, Skyline 43

South Lakes 63, Yorktown 54

Spotswood 64, R.E. Lee-Staunton 45

St. Annes-Belfield 60, Woodberry Forest 46

St. Christopher’s 61, Christchurch 44

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 65, Episcopal 53

Stone Bridge 66, Broad Run 64

Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 72, Buffalo Gap 56

Stuarts Draft 78, Page County 57

Tallwood 43, Bayside 42

Tandem Friends School 77, Chelsea Academy 48

TJ-Alexandria 71, Lee-Springfield 48

Trinity Episcopal 86, St. John Paul the Great 61

Union 76, Ridgeview 29

United Christian Academy 46, Stuart Hall 38

Varina 70, Lee-Davis 36

W.T. Woodson 62, Annandale 59

Wakefield 84, Edison 69

Wakefield School 67, Trinity Christian School 46

Walsingham Academy 78, Greenbrier Christian 60

Washington & Lee 42, Colonial Beach 41

West Potomac 93, Lake Braddock 86

Western Albemarle 60, Louisa 47

Western Branch 80, Grassfield 61

William Fleming 63, Rockbridge County 50

Williamsburg Christian Academy 78, Atlantic Shores Christian 70

Woodstock Central 56, Warren County 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Lakeland vs. Norcom, ppd. to Feb 10.

Sports News
