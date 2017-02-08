Wednesday’s Scores

Aberdeen 73, Edgewood 70
Dulaney 79, Pikesville 62
Fallston 47, Perryville 40
Milford Mill 52, Hereford 43
New Town 69, Owings Mills 44
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lansdowne vs. Baltimore Chesapeake, ppd. to Feb 13.
Williamsport vs. Walkersville, ppd. to Feb 10.
Baltimore Northwestern 59, Mergenthaler 54
Carver Arts & Tech 35, Patapsco 31
Franklin 58, Kenwood 29
Howard 66, Atholton 59
Hyattsville Northwestern 36, Friendly 32
Loch Raven 46, Parkville 22
Milford Mill 69, Hereford 47
Owings Mills 29, New Town 28
Towson 24, Randallstown 20