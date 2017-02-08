Sports Listen

Trending:

USDADoDFirst 100 DaysAir ForceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wednesday's Scores

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 8:11 pm < a min read
Share
BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 73, Edgewood 70

Dulaney 79, Pikesville 62

Fallston 47, Perryville 40

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Milford Mill 52, Hereford 43

Advertisement

New Town 69, Owings Mills 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Lansdowne vs. Baltimore Chesapeake, ppd. to Feb 13.

Williamsport vs. Walkersville, ppd. to Feb 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Baltimore Northwestern 59, Mergenthaler 54

Carver Arts & Tech 35, Patapsco 31

Franklin 58, Kenwood 29

Howard 66, Atholton 59

Hyattsville Northwestern 36, Friendly 32

Loch Raven 46, Parkville 22

Milford Mill 69, Hereford 47

Owings Mills 29, New Town 28

Towson 24, Randallstown 20

Topics:
Lifestyle News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wednesday's Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1918: Army resumes publication of Stars and Stripes

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Frozen US Navy ship pulls into Japan

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended