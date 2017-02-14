Tuesday’s Scores

Cape Henry Collegiate 52, Norfolk Christian 41
Episcopal 59, Potomac School 46
Foxcroft 47, St. John’s, D.C. 26
Hampton Roads 48, Nansemond-Suffolk 45
New Covenant 41, Holy Cross Regional 31
Norfolk Academy 43, Norfolk Collegiate 41
Paul VI 81, Holy Cross, Md. 20
Portsmouth Christian 32, Alliance Christian 21
Richmond Christian 57, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 34
Seton School 61, Fredericksburg Academy 21
St. Gertrude 49, Veritas Christian Academy 16
Steward School 45, St. Margaret’s 35
Trinity at Meadowview 51, Middleburg Academy 47
Trinity Episcopal 58, St. Catherine’s 55
|6A North
|Quarterfinal
|Conference 6
Langley 45, Washington-Lee 28
South Lakes 57, Hayfield 32
W.T. Woodson 33, South County 15
West Potomac 44, West Springfield 39
|6A South
|Quarterfinal
|Conference 4
Colonial Forge 86, Forest Park 22
Gar-Field 39, Riverbend 29
Landstown 53, Tallwood 21
|5A North
|Final
|Conference 15
Mountain View 49, Massaponax 39
|Quarterfinal
|Conference 13
Wakefield 70, J.E.B. Stuart 32
Broad Run 62, Potomac Falls 48
|5A South
|Semifinal
|Conference 11
Deep Run 52, Glen Allen 39
J.R. Tucker 36, Mills Godwin 34
|4A East
|Semifinal
|Conference 19
Louisa 63, Courtland 41
|4A West
|Final
|Conference 23
Charlottesville 69, Amherst County 41
|Semifinal
|Conference 21 E
Heritage (Leesburg) 57, Park View-Sterling 43
Freedom (Woodbridge) 49, Fauquier 18
|3A East
|Quarterfinal
|Conference 25
Colonial Heights 43, Southampton 26
Booker T. Washington 59, Lakeland 57
Norcom 66, York 23
Hopewell 75, John Marshall 27
Brentsville 43, William Monroe 37
Culpeper 54, Skyline 42
|3A West
|Semifinal
|Conference 31
Magna Vista 59, Alleghany 32
|2A East
|Final
|Conference 35
George Mason 39, Clarke County 27
|Consolation
|Conference 36
Stuarts Draft 55, R.E. Lee-Staunton 48
|2A West
|Quarterfinal
|Conference 40
John Battle 56, Gate City 53
Union 45, Lebanon 43
|1A West
|Quarterfinal
|Conference 46
Chilhowie 55, Bland County 37
Holston 56, Council 36
Amelia Academy 75, Southampton Academy 55
Bishop Ireton 64, Good Counsel, Md. 37
Bishop O’Connell 63, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 58
Blue Ridge 59, Millwood School 49
Collegiate-Richmond 58, Christchurch 44
Covenant School 57, Randolph-Macon 44
Fredericksburg Christian 90, Trinity Christian School 56
Gonzaga College, D.C. 72, Paul VI 57
Highland-Warrenton 82, Wakefield School 62
Isle of Wight Academy 57, Broadwater Academy 52
Norfolk Academy 67, Norfolk Collegiate 60, OT
North Cross 61, Carlisle 57
St. Annes-Belfield 78, Fork Union Prep 54
Va. Episcopal 68, Miller School 42
Williamsburg Christian Academy 75, Alliance Christian 63
Woodberry Forest 72, Trinity Episcopal 40
|6A North
|Quarterfinal
|Conference 6
Hayfield 66, McLean 47
Lake Braddock 78, Mount Vernon 55
W.T. Woodson 70, T.C. Williams 50
|6A South
|Quarterfinal
|Conference 4
C.D. Hylton 64, Colgan 28
Freedom (Woodbridge) 68, Forest Park 63
Riverbend 52, Colonial Forge 45
|5A North
|Conference 14
|Quarterfinal
Tuscarora 68, Briar Woods 51
Potomac 65, North Stafford 59
|5A South
|Quarterfinal
|Conference 10
Gloucester 75, Nansemond River 66
Hampton 81, Warwick 18
Kecoughtan 57, Menchville 35
Highland Springs 67, Meadowbrook 46
Matoaca 66, Prince George 64
|4A East
|Semifinal
|Conference 20
Monacan 74, Dinwiddie 54
|4A West
|Semifinal
|Conference 21 E
Heritage (Leesburg) 47, Rock Ridge 39
Loudoun Valley 82, Loudoun County 42
Freedom (South Riding) 75, Fauquier 62
John Champe 79, Kettle Run 73
Charlottesville 91, Amherst County 67
GW-Danville 68, Liberty Christian 53
|3A East
|Quarterfinal
|Conference 27
Booker T. Washington 70, York 39
James Monroe 66, Culpeper 61
|3A West
|Semifinal
|Conference 30
Heritage-Lynchburg 63, Rustburg 46
|2A East
|Final
|Conference 34
Amelia County 68, Brunswick 61
Madison County 43, George Mason 39
|1A East
|Semifinal
|Conference 44
Altavista 57, William Campbell 37
Riverheads 59, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 41
|1A West
|Quarterfinal
|Conference 46
Bland County 58, Rural Retreat 54
Rye Cove 43, Castlewood 42
Thomas Walker 58, Twin Springs 48