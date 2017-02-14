Sports Listen

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 9:34 pm 2 min read
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cape Henry Collegiate 52, Norfolk Christian 41

Episcopal 59, Potomac School 46

Foxcroft 47, St. John’s, D.C. 26

Hampton Roads 48, Nansemond-Suffolk 45

New Covenant 41, Holy Cross Regional 31

Norfolk Academy 43, Norfolk Collegiate 41

Paul VI 81, Holy Cross, Md. 20

Portsmouth Christian 32, Alliance Christian 21

Richmond Christian 57, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 34

Seton School 61, Fredericksburg Academy 21

St. Gertrude 49, Veritas Christian Academy 16

Steward School 45, St. Margaret’s 35

Trinity at Meadowview 51, Middleburg Academy 47

Trinity Episcopal 58, St. Catherine’s 55

6A North
Quarterfinal
Conference 6

Langley 45, Washington-Lee 28

South Lakes 57, Hayfield 32

Conference 7

W.T. Woodson 33, South County 15

West Potomac 44, West Springfield 39

6A South
Quarterfinal
Conference 4

Colonial Forge 86, Forest Park 22

Gar-Field 39, Riverbend 29

Semifinal
Conference 1

Landstown 53, Tallwood 21

5A North
Final
Conference 15

Mountain View 49, Massaponax 39

Quarterfinal
Conference 13

Wakefield 70, J.E.B. Stuart 32

Conference 14

Broad Run 62, Potomac Falls 48

5A South
Semifinal
Conference 11

Deep Run 52, Glen Allen 39

J.R. Tucker 36, Mills Godwin 34

4A East
Semifinal
Conference 19

Louisa 63, Courtland 41

4A West
Final
Conference 23

Charlottesville 69, Amherst County 41

Semifinal
Conference 21 E

Heritage (Leesburg) 57, Park View-Sterling 43

Conference 22

Freedom (Woodbridge) 49, Fauquier 18

3A East
Quarterfinal
Conference 25

Colonial Heights 43, Southampton 26

Conference 27

Booker T. Washington 59, Lakeland 57

Norcom 66, York 23

Semifinal
Conference 26

Hopewell 75, John Marshall 27

Conference 28

Brentsville 43, William Monroe 37

Culpeper 54, Skyline 42

3A West
Semifinal
Conference 31

Magna Vista 59, Alleghany 32

2A East
Final
Conference 35

George Mason 39, Clarke County 27

Consolation
Conference 36

Stuarts Draft 55, R.E. Lee-Staunton 48

2A West
Quarterfinal
Conference 40

John Battle 56, Gate City 53

Union 45, Lebanon 43

1A West
Quarterfinal
Conference 46

Chilhowie 55, Bland County 37

Conference 47

Holston 56, Council 36

BOYS BASKETBALL

Amelia Academy 75, Southampton Academy 55

Bishop Ireton 64, Good Counsel, Md. 37

Bishop O’Connell 63, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 58

Blue Ridge 59, Millwood School 49

Collegiate-Richmond 58, Christchurch 44

Covenant School 57, Randolph-Macon 44

Fredericksburg Christian 90, Trinity Christian School 56

Gonzaga College, D.C. 72, Paul VI 57

Highland-Warrenton 82, Wakefield School 62

Isle of Wight Academy 57, Broadwater Academy 52

Norfolk Academy 67, Norfolk Collegiate 60, OT

North Cross 61, Carlisle 57

St. Annes-Belfield 78, Fork Union Prep 54

Va. Episcopal 68, Miller School 42

Williamsburg Christian Academy 75, Alliance Christian 63

Woodberry Forest 72, Trinity Episcopal 40

6A North
Quarterfinal
Conference 6

Hayfield 66, McLean 47

Conference 7

Lake Braddock 78, Mount Vernon 55

W.T. Woodson 70, T.C. Williams 50

6A South
Quarterfinal
Conference 4

C.D. Hylton 64, Colgan 28

Freedom (Woodbridge) 68, Forest Park 63

Riverbend 52, Colonial Forge 45

5A North
Conference 14
Quarterfinal

Tuscarora 68, Briar Woods 51

Conference 15
Final

Potomac 65, North Stafford 59

5A South
Quarterfinal
Conference 10

Gloucester 75, Nansemond River 66

Hampton 81, Warwick 18

Kecoughtan 57, Menchville 35

Conference 12

Highland Springs 67, Meadowbrook 46

Matoaca 66, Prince George 64

4A East
Semifinal
Conference 20

Monacan 74, Dinwiddie 54

4A West
Semifinal
Conference 21 E

Heritage (Leesburg) 47, Rock Ridge 39

Loudoun Valley 82, Loudoun County 42

Conference 22

Freedom (South Riding) 75, Fauquier 62

John Champe 79, Kettle Run 73

Conference 23

Charlottesville 91, Amherst County 67

GW-Danville 68, Liberty Christian 53

3A East
Quarterfinal
Conference 27

Booker T. Washington 70, York 39

Semifinal
Conference 28

James Monroe 66, Culpeper 61

3A West
Semifinal
Conference 30

Heritage-Lynchburg 63, Rustburg 46

2A East
Final
Conference 34

Amelia County 68, Brunswick 61

Conference 35

Madison County 43, George Mason 39

1A East
Semifinal
Conference 44

Altavista 57, William Campbell 37

Riverheads 59, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 41

1A West
Quarterfinal
Conference 46

Bland County 58, Rural Retreat 54

Conference 48

Rye Cove 43, Castlewood 42

Thomas Walker 58, Twin Springs 48

Topics:
Sports News
