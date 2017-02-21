Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated INF/OF Christian Walker for assignment. Agreed to terms with OFs Craig Gentry and Michael Bourn on minor league contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Danny Muno and OF Matt Murton on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded LHP Richard Bleier to Baltimore for a player to be named or cash.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Ryan Raburn on a minor league contract.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Franklin Gutierrez on a minor league contract.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Named Gabe Suarez manager.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Rob Wort.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed C Cody Coffman.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released LHP Anthony Capra.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released C Carlton Tanabe, LHP Eric Eadington and OFs Adam Heisler and Willie Cabrera.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Sold the contract of RHP Robert Stock to the Cincinnati Reds.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP Jason Byers.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Matt Horan. Signed 1B Zach Mathieu.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Fired general manager Mitch Kupchak, executive vice president of basketball operations Jim Buss and vice president of public relations John Black. Promoted Magic Johnson to president of basketball operations.

Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Traded F Candice Dupree and the 17th pick in the 2017 draft to Indiana, who sent F Lynetta Kizer and eighth pick in the 2017 draft to Connecticut. Connecticut sent F Camille Little and F Jillian Alleyne to Phoenix.

FOOTBALL

NFL — PK Shayne Graham announced his retirement.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released FB Mike Tolbert.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Jackson Jeffcoat and DB Chris Greenwood.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Anthony DeAngelo from Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Garnet Hathaway to Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Traded D Keegan Lowe to Montreal for D Philip Samuelsson.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned Fs Ivan Barbashev and Magnus Paajavi to Chicago (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Travis Boyd from Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed G Logan Ketterer and D Connor Maloney.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M Kwame Awuah.

North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Agreed to terms with F Amauri.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Jason Nichols running backs coach.

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Named Tommy DiNuzzo soccer coach.

LIMESTONE — Named Jordan Falls coordinator of athletic development and ticketing and Russell Stupienski assistant baseball coach and junior varsity coach.