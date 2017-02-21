Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB — Named Adam Hamari, Pat Hoberg, Gabe Morales and Carlos Torres full-time umpires. Announced the retirement of Bob Davidson, John Hirschbeck, Jim Joyce and Tim Welke umpires

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated INF/OF Christian Walker for assignment. Agreed to terms with OFs Craig Gentry and Michael Bourn on minor league contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Danny Muno and OF Matt Murton on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded LHP Richard Bleier to Baltimore for a player to be named or cash.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jorge De La Rosa on a minor league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Ryan Raburn on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Franklin Gutierrez on a one-year contract.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Named Gabe Suarez manager.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Rob Wort.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed C Cody Coffman.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released LHP Anthony Capra.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released C Carlton Tanabe, LHP Eric Eadington and OFs Adam Heisler and Willie Cabrera.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed Cs Albert Cordero and Jose Ortiz and RHP Jake Hale.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Sold the contract of RHP Robert Stock to the Cincinnati Reds.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP Jason Byers. Sold the contract of RHP David Fischer to the Minnesota Twins.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Matt Horan. Signed 1B Zach Mathieu.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Kevin Simmons to a contract extension.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Logan Sawyer.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Ricky Santiago.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Fired general manager Mitch Kupchak, executive vice president of basketball operations Jim Buss and vice president of public relations John Black. Promoted Magic Johnson to president of basketball operations. Traded G Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets for F Corey Brewer and a future draft pick.

Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Traded F Candice Dupree and the 17th pick in the 2017 draft to Indiana, who sent F Lynetta Kizer and eighth pick in the 2017 draft to Connecticut. Connecticut sent F Camille Little and F Jillian Alleyne to Phoenix.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — PK Shayne Graham announced his retirement.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released FB Mike Tolbert and DT Paul Soliai.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed OL Tyler Shatley.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LS Winston Chapman.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named John Benton offensive line coach, Daniel Bullocks assistant defensive backs coach, Michael Clay strength and conditioning assistant, Stan Kwan assistant special teams coach, Vince Oghobaasea assistant defensive line coach, DeMeco Ryans defensive quality control coach and Adam Stenavich assistant offensive line coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Jackson Jeffcoat and DB Chris Greenwood.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Anthony DeAngelo from Tucson (AHL) and D Dysin Mayo from Rapid City (ECHL) to Tucson.

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Garnet Hathaway to Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Traded D Keegan Lowe to Montreal for D Philip Samuelsson.

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned F Adam Gilmour from Iowa (AHL) to Quad City (ECHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Kyle Quincey from injured reserve.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Matt O’Connor from Wichita (ECHL) to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled F Casey Bailey and C Max McCormich from Binghamton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned Fs Ivan Barbashev and Magnus Paajavi to Chicago (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Travis Boyd from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned F Shawn Szydlowski to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Tommy Thompson to a professional tryout agreement.

ST. JOHN’S ICECAPS — Recalled D Josiah Didier from Brampton (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled Fs Shane Conacher and Mason Marchment from Orlando (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed G Logan Ketterer and D Connor Maloney.

D.C. UNITED — Signed F Patrick Mullins to a contract extension.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Jérôme Thiesson.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M Kwame Awuah.

North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Agreed to terms with F Amauri.

COLLEGE

DUKE — Dismissed DL Brandon Boyce and Marquies Price from the football team.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Jason Nichols running backs coach.

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Named Tommy DiNuzzo soccer coach.

LIMESTONE — Named Jordan Falls coordinator of athletic development and ticketing and Russell Stupienski assistant baseball coach and junior varsity coach.

MICHIGAN — Named Sean Magee director of football player personnel.