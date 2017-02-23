Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tulsa snaps six-game skid…

Tulsa snaps six-game skid with 82-68 win over South Florida

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 11:37 pm < a min read
Share

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Pat Birt scored 16 points and led five players in double-figure scoring as Tulsa snapped a six-game losing streak with an 82-68 win over South Florida in an American Athletic Conference battle Thursday night.

Tulsa took a 39-34 advantage at halftime and pulled away in the second half.

Martins Igbanu added 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Golden Hurricane and Jaleel Wheeler contributed 13 points.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

The Golden Hurricane currently is in seventh place in the conference standings, one game behind Memphis and two games ahead of East Carolina. Tulsa (13-14, 7-8) plays at East Carolina on Sunday before returning home to face conference leader Southern Methodist and Tulane to complete its regular season.

Advertisement

Geno Thorpe scored 24 points for South Florida, which has lost back-to-back games after snapping a 12-game losing streak with a win over East Carolina, its lone conference victory. The Bulls (7-20, 1-15) return home to face Central Florida and Temple to complete the regular season.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tulsa snaps six-game skid…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1945: U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Little girl in Alabama becomes honorary sailor

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6669 0.0064 0.61%
L 2020 25.0833 0.0126 1.04%
L 2030 27.7977 0.0177 1.48%
L 2040 29.8568 0.0202 1.70%
L 2050 17.0833 0.0114 1.91%
G Fund 15.2404 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5816 0.0352 0.23%
C Fund 32.6974 0.0175 1.90%
S Fund 43.0250 -0.2404 2.16%
I Fund 25.8345 0.1164 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.