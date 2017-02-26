Twins 5, Nationals 1

|Washington
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|B.Bxton cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Stvnson ph
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Granite cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rndon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|G.Green ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hisey lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Snydr ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Sano 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ne.Soto ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rgnatto 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|St.Drew ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Wi.Difo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grssman rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Skole dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Vrgas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dr.Ward ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Hague 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lobaton c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Kieboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Palka lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gimenez c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Butista rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rhlfing c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Jseph 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cstro dh
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Burriss 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Grver ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|4
|Washington
|001
|000
|001—1
|Minnesota
|041
|000
|00x—5
E_Soto (1). LOB_Washington 11, Minnesota 6. 2B_Buxton (2), Sano (1). HR_Castro (1). SB_Taylor (1), Buxton (1). CS_Polanco (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Cole L, 0-1
|1 2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Lee
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Worley
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Fedde
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Suero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Voth
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|May
|1 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Jorge W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Berrios
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Breslow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Romero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Gonsalves
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rucinski
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wimmers
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
WP_Suero.
Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:49. A_5,314