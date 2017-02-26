Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Twins 5, Nationals 1

Twins 5, Nationals 1

By master
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 4:06 pm < a min read
Share
Washington Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Tylor cf 2 1 1 0 B.Bxton cf 2 1 1 0
Stvnson ph 3 0 0 1 Granite cf 1 0 0 0
A.Rndon 3b 2 0 0 0 Polanco ss 3 0 1 1
G.Green ph 1 0 0 0 Adranza ss 1 0 0 0
C.Hisey lf 2 0 1 1 B.Dzier 2b 3 1 1 0
B.Snydr ph 2 0 0 0 Santana 2b 1 0 0 0
Rbinson 1b 1 0 0 0 Mi.Sano 3b 3 0 1 0
Ne.Soto ph 2 0 0 0 Rgnatto 3b 1 0 1 0
St.Drew ss 0 0 0 0 M.Kpler rf 3 0 0 1
Wi.Difo ss 2 0 1 0 Grssman rf 1 0 0 0
M.Skole dh 2 0 0 0 K.Vrgas 1b 2 0 0 0
Dr.Ward ph 2 0 0 0 M.Hague 1b 2 0 0 0
Lobaton c 2 0 0 0 Rosario lf 2 1 1 0
Kieboom c 1 0 0 0 D.Palka lf 2 0 0 0
Goodwin rf 2 0 0 0 Gimenez c 2 1 1 0
Butista rf 2 1 1 0 Rhlfing c 2 0 0 0
C.Jseph 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Cstro dh 2 1 2 2
Burriss 2b 2 0 1 0 M.Grver ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 34 5 10 4
Washington 001 000 001—1
Minnesota 041 000 00x—5

E_Soto (1). LOB_Washington 11, Minnesota 6. 2B_Buxton (2), Sano (1). HR_Castro (1). SB_Taylor (1), Buxton (1). CS_Polanco (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Cole L, 0-1 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 2
Lee 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Worley 2 3 1 1 0 0
Fedde 2 0 0 0 0 2
Suero 1 1 0 0 0 1
Voth 1 1 0 0 0 0
Minnesota
May 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
Jorge W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Berrios 2 1 1 1 1 2
Breslow 1 0 0 0 2 1
Romero 1 0 0 0 1 2
Gonsalves 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rucinski 1 1 0 0 1 1
Wimmers 1 2 1 1 1 0

WP_Suero.

Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Whitson.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.
Advertisement

T_2:49. A_5,314

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Twins 5, Nationals 1
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.