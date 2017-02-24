Tyler Johnson leads resurgent Heat past Hawks, 108-90

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored 23 points and the resurgent Miami Heat helped add new lift to their playoff hopes by beating the Atlanta Hawks 108-90 on Friday night.

Miami (26-32) has won 15 of 17 to move to within six games of .500. Miami was a season-low 19 games under .500 at 11-30 following a loss to Milwaukee on Jan. 13. Miami began the night 10th in the East, 2 ½ games behind eighth-place Detroit.

The Heat made 17 of 37 3-pointers to dominate the short-handed Hawks.

Atlanta was without point guard Dennis Schroder, the normal starter, who was suspended for one game after failing to return on time from a visit to his native Germany for the All-Star break.

Paul Millsap led Atlanta with 21 points, but he had too little help. He scored 10 straight points for the Hawks in the second period.

