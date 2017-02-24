Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tyler Johnson leads resurgent…

Tyler Johnson leads resurgent Heat past Hawks, 108-90

By CHARLES ODUM
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 11:48 pm < a min read
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored 23 points and the resurgent Miami Heat helped add new lift to their playoff hopes by beating the Atlanta Hawks 108-90 on Friday night.

Miami (26-32) has won 15 of 17 to move to within six games of .500. Miami was a season-low 19 games under .500 at 11-30 following a loss to Milwaukee on Jan. 13. Miami began the night 10th in the East, 2 ½ games behind eighth-place Detroit.

The Heat made 17 of 37 3-pointers to dominate the short-handed Hawks.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Atlanta was without point guard Dennis Schroder, the normal starter, who was suspended for one game after failing to return on time from a visit to his native Germany for the All-Star break.

Advertisement

Paul Millsap led Atlanta with 21 points, but he had too little help. He scored 10 straight points for the Hawks in the second period.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Heat are six games under .500.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tyler Johnson leads resurgent…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.