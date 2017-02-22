Sports Listen

Tyree, Saiz help Ole Miss beat Mississippi St 87-82 in OT

By PAUL JONES February 22, 2017 12:38 am 2 min read
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Breein Tyree had 24 points and Sebastian Saiz added 23 points and 10 rebounds as Ole Miss outlasted Mississippi State 87-82 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Mississippi State’s I.J. Ready scored with one second left in regulation to cap a furious Bulldogs’ rally, tie it at 67-all and send it to OT.

“We were devastated in the huddle (after regulation),” said Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy. “Give them credit. I.J. Ready did not play in that first contest when we faced them and he is their lone senior. He started driving down hill and we could not close him out in regulation.

“I told our guys that was one of our worst games all year. But our guys showed a lot of fortitude to get the win.”

The Rebels scored the first ten points in overtime and held on from there. Tyree hit a 3-pointer, converted a 3-point play and then hit two free throws before two foul shots by Justas Furmanavicius made it 77-67 with 2:23 remaining. Mississippi State missed its first five shots after regulation and Ole Miss made 10 of 12 from the stripe in the final 1:01 to seal it.

“We got on a run and just kept the lead,” said Tyree. “Obviously, I.J. Ready made a huge layup for them and they had a big comeback and it gave them huge momentum. But it was a new game after that and we had to start off well.”

Terence Davis had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Deandre Burnett scored 10 for Ole Miss (17-11, 8-7 Southeastern Conference), which has won five of its last seven games.

Ready led Mississippi State (14-13, 5-10) with a season-high 20 points and Mario Kegler had 15 points with eight rebounds. Quinndary Weatherspoon added 14 points and Xavian Stapleton scored 11.

“It’s tough,” said Mississippi State coach Ben Howland. “It’s frustrating to be close and to be in that situation again. It is frustrating to play good defense again but we had too many turnovers again and missed too many 3s again and some were open shots.”

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: The Rebels got a rare win in Starkville after having lost 26 of their previous 30 games at Mississippi State.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs dropped their fifth straight game, a season-long losing streak.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss: The Rebels return home and host Missouri on Saturday.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs go on the road to face Vanderbilt Saturday.

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tyree, Saiz help Ole…
1885: Washington Monument dedicated

