UConn still No. 1 while Temple enters AP women’s hoops poll

By DOUG FEINBERG February 20, 2017 1:01 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — UConn survived one of the toughest tests of its winning streak to remain No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Huskies narrowly edged Tulane on Saturday, five days after beating No. 6 South Carolina for their 100th consecutive victory. Next up for UConn on Wednesday is Temple, which earned its first ranking since March 13, 2006, entering the poll Monday at No. 23.

Maryland, Mississippi State, Baylor and Notre Dame follow UConn.

It was a rough week for the Top 25 as a dozen ranked teams suffered at least one loss.

Temple entered the poll for the first time in 11 years after getting its first true road victory over a ranked opponent in a decade when the Owls beat then-No. 22 South Florida on Sunday.

The Bulls, Texas A&M and Kansas State all fell out of the poll while Kentucky entered at No. 22 and Missouri at 24.

To find the poll online: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-womens-basketball-poll-week16

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » UConn still No. 1…
