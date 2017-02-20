UMES beats North Carolina A&T 106-95 in 3 overtimes

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Bakari Copeland hit 17 of 21 free throws and scored 29 points, and Maryland-Eastern Shore kept North Carolina A&T winless in conference with a 106-95 triple-overtime victory on Monday night.

UMES scored the first nine points of the final frame to start a 17-6 game-closing run. Logan McIntosh had five points in the final five minutes and five UMES players scored.

NC A&T had two good looks at a 3 in the closing seconds of regulation but James Whitaker’s 3-pointer was off the mark and Sam Hunt’s baseline 3 didn’t fall. In the first overtime, UMES called timeout with 17.6 seconds left and Copeland split a couple of defenders in the lane but his off-balance shot was short.

Hunt forced the third overtime by hitting a 3-pointer from the wing. McIntosh raced down the court and got off a 3 but it was short.

McIntosh finished with 16 points, Tyler Jones added 18 and Isaac Taylor 17 for UMES (10-18, 7-6 MEAC).

Eliel Gonzalez scored 23 points for NC A&T (2-26, 0-13) and Hunt scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half.