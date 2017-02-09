UNC Asheville’s tied atop Big South after double-OT win

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ahmad Thomas scored 26 points, MaCio Teague added 24 points and a big block in the second overtime and UNC Asheville held off Winthrop 104-101 on Thursday night.

Keon Johnson sank a pull-up 3-pointer with 33.8 seconds left in the second overtime to give Winthrop a 101-99 lead. It was his 14th point in a row for the Eagles. Teague answered with a 3-point play after driving into traffic for a 102-101 lead, then he blocked Johnson’s 3-point attempt. UNC Asheville grabbed the loose ball, Raekwon Miller hit two free throws with one second left and Winthrop’s inbounds pass was intercepted.

UNC Asheville (19-7, 11-2 Big South) is tied atop the conference with Liberty, who beat Gardner-Webb in double overtime on Thursday night. Johnson finished with a career-high 40 points, becoming the all-time leading scorer for Winthrop (18-6, 10-3).

In regulation, two Johnson free throws gave Winthrop a 77-74 lead with six seconds left. Following a timeout, Teague took the inbounds pass in the backcourt and used a pivot at the 3-point line to sink a contested shot at the buzzer.

Johnson hit another step-back 3 for a 90-88 lead with 29.7 left in OT. Teague missed a 3 but Thomas tipped it in to tie it with 17 to go and Winthrop wasn’t able to get up a shot.