UNC-Wilmington holds off Hofstra in 83-76 win

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Flemmings scored 27 points, including a key tip-in, to help North Carolina-Wilmington hold off Hofstra for an 83-76 win Saturday.

UNC-Wilmington led by as much as 11 midway through the second half but Hofstra dug in, cutting the gap to a single point with a layup from Rokas Gustys to trail 77-76 with 47 seconds left.

C.J. Bryce then missed a jumper at the other end but Flemmings was there for the tip-in to stretch the lead back to three with 30 seconds to go. The Seahawks got four straight free throws down the stretch to seal it.

Bryce finished with 23 points and Jordan Talley had 14 for UNC-Wilmington (24-5, 13-3 Colonial Athletic Association), which hung on to sole possession of first place with the win.

Hofstra (13-16, 5-11) got 26 points from Justin Wright-Foreman, who sank all 15 of his free throws, and led four in double figures.