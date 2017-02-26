Uno wins gold medal in figure skating at Asian Winter Games

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Shoma Uno of Japan overcame several early mistakes Sunday to win the gold medal in men’s figure skating on the final day of the Asian Winter Games.

Uno, who was second after the short program, fell on his opening quad loop of his free skate and stepped out of a triple lutz, but scored 281.27points.

Two Chinese skaters finished second and third — Boyang Jin with 280.08 points and Yan Han with 271.86.

Despite the early mistakes, Uno earned points with three combination jumps including his last one: a triple salchow-single loop-triple flip.

“It wasn’t my greatest performance but I’m pleased with the result,” said Uno, who received 188.84 points in the free skate. “I think the combination jumps helped me to recover.”

Japan’s Takahito Mura was fourth with 263.31 points.

Sochi Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan did not take part in the competition.

Elsewhere at the games seen as a tune-up for athletes ahead of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea next February, Yuki Kobayashi of Japan won the women’s 15-kilometer free mass start to capture her fourth gold in cross-country skiing.

Kobayashi finished in a time of 43 minutes, 28.6 seconds, in the race where all skiers start together.