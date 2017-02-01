Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mostly higher on strong manufacturing data

TOKYO (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Wednesday, lifted by upbeat manufacturing data from China and Japan. The U.S. dollar was steady, regaining some lost ground after falling on comments by President Donald Trump accusing China and Japan of manipulating their currencies.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.6 percent and the Kospi in South Korea jumped 0.6 percent. Australia’s S&P ASX 200 gained 0.6 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4 percent.

Advertisement

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks fought their way to a mixed finish as drug makers rallied, which mostly canceled out losses for industrial companies. Investors shifted their money to less risky investments for the second day in a row. The Dow Jones industrial average sank 107.04 points, to 19,864.09. The S&P 500 lost 2.03 points, to 2,278.87. And the Nasdaq composite gained 1.07 points to 5,614.79.

THE DAY AHEAD

Federal Reserve policymakers set to announce interest rate decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — An aura of expectation hangs over the investment community as Federal Reserve policymakers get set later today to announce whether interest rates will be raised.

The thinking is that the central bank will leave interest rates alone at this week’s policy meeting. One thing board members have considered is that the economy, despite disappointing growth reports, has registered several gains in key areas.

The Fed will likely signal that it wants additional time to monitor the progress of the economy and that it still envisions a gradual pace of rate increases ahead. They are starting to get their ducks in a row for further rate hikes, but it will be too soon to pull the trigger.”

The Fed’s two-day meeting will end in early afternoon with a policy statement that will be studied for any signals of its outlook or intentions.

CHINA MANUFACTURING

China manufacturing activity in January close to 2-year high

BEIJING (AP) — A survey shows Chinese manufacturing expanded in January at close to its fastest pace in two years.

The National Bureau of Statistics’ purchasing managers index released Wednesday showed manufacturing growth at 51.4 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 indicate an expansion. That was down only slightly from November’s two-year high of 51.7.

The survey added to indications Chinese economic growth held steady heading into 2017, supported by government spending and a boom in real estate sales.

JAPAN NINTENDO

Nintendo sticks to 2 million sales target for new Switch

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese video game maker Nintendo Co. says it aims to sell 2 million Switch consoles in the first month after its launch.

Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima also told reporters Wednesday that the company is committed to delivering more content for smartphones.

The Switch goes on sale March 3. It is the first major hybrid console-and-hand-held game device. Kimishima said pre-orders were strong.

Nintendo officials said they were surprised by the success of “Pokemon Go,” a smartphone augmented-reality game, which boosted sales of Pokemon games for Nintendo’s 3DS handheld as well as sales of 3DS machines globally in recent months.

That helped Kyoto-based Nintendo, which creates Super Mario games, report a better-than-expected October-December profit of 64.7 billion yen ($569 million), more than twice its same-period profit in the previous year.

JAPAN-US CURRENCY

Japan spokesman: Trump criticism of currency policy off base

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese officials have rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Tokyo is seeking to weaken the yen against the U.S. dollar to gain a trade advantage.

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that Trump’s comment, made in a meeting with executives of pharmaceutical companies, “completely misses the mark.”

Suga told reporters Japan plans to explain to U.S. officials that the aim of monetary policies that have pulled the yen lower is to spur inflation, not devalue the currency.

Trump accused China and Japan of currency manipulation, saying they play “the devaluation market and we sit there like a bunch of dummies.”

After Trump’s comments, the dollar weakened sharply against the yen. But by midday Wednesday in Asia, it was at 113.00 yen, slightly above its previous close of 112.94 yen.

AMAZON AIR HUB-KENTUCKY

Amazon picks Kentucky airport as site of air cargo hub

UNDATED — Online retail giant Amazon says it will build an air cargo hub expected to employ more than 2,000 people at a northern Kentucky airport south of Cincinnati.

Seattle-based Amazon said in a news release Tuesday that the air hub planned at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky, will support the company’s growing fleet of Prime Air cargo planes.

State economic development officials in Kentucky say Amazon plans a nearly $1.5 billion investment that will create 2,700 full- and part-time jobs.

The Kentucky Economic Development Authority has given preliminary approval to a tax-incentive package worth up to $40 million for Amazon over the next 10 years if it meets job and wage targets.

Northern Kentucky economic development official Dan Tobergte says Amazon’s is the largest single investment ever by a company in northern Kentucky.

SUPER BOWL-ADVERTISING-ANHEUSER BUSCH

Budweiser focuses on immigration in Super Bowl spot

NEW YORK (AP) — Each year Super Bowl ads offer a snapshot of what’s going on in the culture.

But this year’s Budweiser ad released Tuesday featuring an immigrant’s travel to the U.S. became suddenly more topical than Anheuser-Busch executives were probably expecting, released days after President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning refugees and nearly all citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The 60-second advertisement called “Born the Hard Way,” shows Anheuser-Busch co-founder Adolphus Busch traveling by boat from Germany to the U.S. in 1850s. He goes through travails including jumping off a burning boat and catching a glimpse of Anheuser-Bush’s Clydesdales mascots, before meeting fellow immigrant Eberhard Anheuser.

The copy reads: “When nothing stops your dream, this is the beer we drink.”

SUPER BOWL-ADVERTISING-GNC

Citing policy on supplements, NFL nixes GNC’s Super Bowl ad

NEW YORK (AP) — Nutritional supplement seller GNC intended to use a 30-second Super Bowl ad to revamp its image. But the NFL had other ideas.

GNC said Tuesday it was notified that it will not be allowed to air the ad it created — or any ad — during the game Sunday because it violates an NFL policy against having supplements advertised during its games.

A number of companies in the past have had to switch out or modify their Super Bowl ads because they were rejected due to their content.

One company, 84 Lumber, said it was asked to alter its spot that showed a border wall, because it was deemed “too political.” SodaStream changed its ads twice in the past two years because they were deemed to be referencing Coke and Pepsi too directly. GoDaddy has had a spot rejected for being too racy.

But this is the first time in recent memory that an advertiser has been banned completely.

PIG FARM-UNDERCOVER VIDEO

Hormel stops taking pigs from farm shown in undercover video

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Hormel Foods Corp. says it has stopped accepting hogs from a pork supplier in Oklahoma after an animal rights group released undercover video from a farm the supplier owns showing pigs in crowded pens and being hit with gas cans.

The company says is investigating the facility owned by The Maschhoffs, one of the largest pork producers in the U.S.

Hormel said third-party auditors would go to other Maschhoffs sites to check animal care standards.

Hormel, based in Austin, Minnesota, said: “Animal stewardship, including the care and humane treatment of animals, is one of our most important values.” The company said it would not tolerate violations of its strict policies on animal care and welfare.

The video was released by Mercy for Animals, which said the footage showed abuse. The video, which the animal rights group said was recorded in Hinton, Oklahoma, shows piglets in crowded pens and being hit with gas cans.

INDIA-US-TECH VISAS

India IT stocks slip amid worries about stricter H-1B visas

NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares of top Indian IT companies sank in response to news of proposed U.S. legislation that could make it harder for companies to replace American workers with those from countries like India.

By late afternoon Tuesday shares of all the main IT companies, like Infosys, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services, had fallen 2 percent to 4 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The IT sub-index on the exchange, which comprises all the tech firms trading on the stock exchange, shed more than 3 percent.

The High-Skilled Integrity and Fairness Act of 2017 introduced last week in the House of Representatives by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California’s Silicon Valley area, aims to end what it calls the “abuse” of the work visa program, which it says has “has allowed replacement of American workers by outsourcing companies with cheaper H-1B workers.”

The H-1B program allows high-tech companies to hire foreigners with technical skills in the U.S. for three to six years.

GERMANY-EARNS-SIEMENS

Profits jump 25 percent at Germany’s Siemens

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Siemens AG, the German maker of power turbines, trains and medical machines, says its net income rose 25 percent to 1.93 billion euros ($2.06 billion) for its most recent quarter and raised its earnings prediction for the year.

The Munich-based company said the strong performance in the final three months of last year — the company’s fiscal first quarter — allowed it to raise its outlook for all of fiscal 2017. It now expects earnings per share in a range of 7.20-7.70 euros, up from 6.80-7.20 euros previously.

The company credited strong execution of orders from its backlog for boosting revenue at its power and gas business. It touted its progress toward completing three power stations at in Egypt that will supply electricity to 45 million people.

Revenue rose 1 percent to 19.11 billion euros.

STATIONS HACKED-ANTI-TRUMP RAP

Radio stations in several states hacked with anti-Trump rap

SALEM, S.C. (AP) — Radio stations in South Carolina and several other states say their signals were hacked and interrupted by an anti-Donald Trump rap song that contained obscene language.

Multiple media outlets report a radio station in Salem, South Carolina, had its signal hacked Monday night and replaced by a rap played on a loop for at least 15 minutes, making a vulgar reference to Trump.

WFBS-FM said the hackers infiltrated the signal through its internet-connected antennas. A statement from the station said it recovered the IP address of the suspected hackers and reported it to the Federal Communications Commission.

News media report similar incidents have occurred recently at radio stations in Seattle, Louisville and San Angelo, Texas. A video featuring the song appeared on a cable television provider in Mooresville, North Carolina.

LOBSTER DECLINE

Lobstermen question need for restrictions to help species

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some lobster fishermen are expressing skepticism about a plan to try to revive the dwindling southern New England lobster stock through new fishing restrictions.

Lobster fishing in the U.S. is experiencing a boom that has lasted several years, and prices have also been high. But the population of the species has diminished in the waters off southern Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Long Island, New York, where it was once plentiful.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is considering a host of options to try to rejuvenate the region’s lobster stock, which scientists have said is falling victim to rising ocean temperatures. An arm of the commission voted Tuesday to send the options out for public comment.

Fishermen and fishing groups at the meeting said it might not make sense to restrict fishing when the environment itself is what’s hurting the lobster population.

CASINO WIN-NEVADA

Nevada casinos win $11.3 billion in 2016, up from 2015 take

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials in Nevada say casinos there won $11.3 billion from gamblers in 2016, marking a second consecutive year of gambling revenue gains but still missing the pre-recession record set in 2007.

The statewide amount that casinos took in was up 1.3 percent compared to 2015, according to data released by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The gains — almost 64 percent of which came from slot machines — were recorded at casinos across the state and not driven exclusively by Las Vegas Strip casinos.

Revenue from casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, Nevada’s gambling mecca, totaled about $6.3 billion in 2016, an increase of less than 1 percent compared with 2015. The revenue of downtown Las Vegas casinos was up 4.2 percent to $565 million, while Reno casinos recorded wins of $596 million, a 4.5 percent increase over the previous year.

EARNS-PFIZER

Pfizer swings to 4Q profit after rough year, hikes 2017 view

UNDATED (AP) —Pfizer posted disappointing profit for the fourth quarter to cap a difficult 2016, but it predicted slightly better results for this year.

The biggest U.S. drug maker earned less than analysts had expected, but revenue came in higher than projected.

The maker of Viagra and pain treatment Lyrica on Tuesday reported net income of $775 million, or 13 cents per share, versus a loss of $172 million a year ago, as it reduced spending on administration, sales, marketing and lawsuits.

Excluding one-time items, profit was 47 cents per share, 3 cents below analyst estimates. Quarterly revenue totaled $13.63 billion, just above the $13.55 billion Wall Street had expected.

CEO Ian Read told analysts in a conference call: “As we look at the year ahead, Pfizer’s well positioned.”

EARNS-UNDER ARMOUR

A rare swing and miss from Under Armour in 4Q, shares plunge

BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour, typically a star on earnings day, suffered a rare miss in the fourth quarter, sending shares plunging 23 percent.

The company’s extended streak of soaring revenue growth going back years rose 12 percent, just over half what the Baltimore company has established as its norm.

The slowing revenue dragged down Under Armour’s chief rival, Nike. Its shares slid 2.7 percent but eventually recovered, closing down 18 cents at $52.90.

The sports clothing and footwear company also announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Chip Molloy and released a conservative revenue outlook for this year.

Under Armour said that CFO Molloy is stepping down from his post due to personal reasons. David Bergman, senior vice president of corporate finance, will serve as acting CFO starting on Friday. Molloy will help with the transition process.

JAYCO EXPANSION

RV maker Jayco to create 300-plus jobs with expansion

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. has announced plans to expand its northern Indiana operations of recreation vehicle manufacturer Jayco and create more than 300 new jobs.

The announcement late Monday afternoon says the expansion of more than 400,000 square feet in Middlebury is due to the growing demand for Jayco’s travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and motorhomes.

The expansion about 30 miles east of South Bend includes two manufacturing plants, including one that’s expected to begin operations in early February and add about 200 jobs. The second plant is expected to begin operations by mid-June.

Another Thor subsidiary, Keystone RV, broke ground in November on two new manufacturing plants in Goshen that will create more than 250 jobs. The buildings are expected to be completed this spring.