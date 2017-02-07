Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks decline after Wall Street falls

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly lower today and oil prices rebounded after declines that dragged Wall Street lower.

On Wall Street yesterday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.1 percent to 20,052.42. The S&P slid 0.2 percent to 2,292.56. The Nasdaq composite index gave up or 0.1 percent to 5,663.55.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose slightly to remain just above $53 per barrel.

The dollar gained against the yen and the euro.

THE DAY AHEAD

Business events scheduled for Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Among the economic reports due for release today is the Commerce Department’s report on international trade data for December.

The Labor Department is scheduled to issue a report on job openings and labor turnover in January, while the Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for December.

Among company announcement is the fourth-quarter earnings figures from oil giant BP. General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial earnings before the market opens and the Walt Disney Co. will announce its quarterly financial results after the market closes.

FACEBOOK SEARCH WARRANTS

Facebook takes search warrant challenge to top court

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Facebook is heading to New York state’s highest court to challenge search warrants seeking information from user accounts.

Prosecutors in Manhattan sought search warrants in 2013 for the accounts of 381 individuals in connection with a disability benefits fraud case against New York City police and fire retirees.

Facebook challenged the warrants but lower courts sided with prosecutors, ruling it was up to individual users to challenge the warrants seeking their information.

The social media site provided the information but continues to argue that it has the right to challenge warrants for information it possesses about its users.

Both sides will make oral arguments before the Court of Appeals Tuesday.

The case has been closely watched by social media companies, civil libertarians and prosecutors.

GREECE-ECONOMY

IMF: Greece’s debts are still unsustainable despite progress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund says that Greece, which has been struggling for years with high debts and painful rates of unemployment, is making progress toward reducing its massive budget problems and restoring economic growth.

But the global lending institution also said Monday that the country’s debts remain “unsustainable” over the long term.

The IMF predicts Greece’s economy will reach long-run growth of just under 1 percent a year, unimpressive but an improvement on years when the economy was shrinking. And Greece will meet the IMF’s target by reporting primary annual budget surpluses — which do not include interest payments — equal to 1.5 percent of economic output.

Since the financial crisis left it buried in debt and unable to issue bonds in financial markets, Greece has relied on international bailouts. Its Eurozone creditors have forced it to make painful budget cuts that caused a deep recession. Unemployment is 23 percent. Most IMF directors said Greece doesn’t need any more austerity. But they said the country should reduce pension payments and make more people pay taxes to raise money to help the poor and cut overall tax rates.

HOUSE-EMAIL PRIVACY

House passes bill updating email privacy protections

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved legislation updating privacy protections for emails maintained by third-party service providers such as Google and Yahoo.

The legislation requires the government to obtain a warrant from a court before requiring providers to disclose the content of emails, regardless of how long they have been in storage. Currently, a warrant is not required for communications stored beyond 180 days.

Supporters such as Iowa Republican Congressman Tom Graves note that the last time email privacy laws were updated, Ronald Reagan was president and the Chicago Bears were Super Bowl champions.

Republican Congressman Kevin Yoder of Kansas has sponsored the bill, which has widespread support in the House. A similar measure easily passed in the last Congress, but did not get Senate approval.

TRUMP TRAVEL BAN-TECH COMPANIES

Tech companies take stand against travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Through a Super Bowl ad, public statements and court filings, Silicon Valley’s biggest companies are taking a strong stand against President Donald Trump’s travel ban, saying high tech needs immigrants’ creativity and energy to stay competitive.

Although the companies are risking a backlash from customers who side with Trump, they say the pushback is necessary for an industry dependent on thousands of highly skilled foreign workers.

About 58 percent of the engineers and other high-skill employees in Silicon Valley were born outside the U.S., according to the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, an industry trade group.

Carl Guardino, CEO of the trade group, says that “immigration and innovation go hand in hand.”

He adds that the ban “cuts so deeply into the bone and marrow of what fuels the innovation economy that very few CEOs feel the luxury of sitting on the sidelines.”

The tech industry contends there aren’t enough Americans with the specialized skills these companies need. The ban, tech companies say, would make hiring even tougher and pressure them to move some operations abroad.

SUPREME COURT-GORSUCH-LABOR

Gorsuch seen as business-friendly on labor, workplace issues

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a federal appeals court judge, Supreme Court-nominee Neil Gorsuch has criticized courts for giving too much power to government agencies that enforce the nation’s labor and employment laws. He also backed curbs on some class-action lawsuits as lawyer in private practice.

His conservative approach could tip the balance in labor rights cases and other high court clashes that have split the court.

In a 2005 article written when he was in private practice, Gorsuch urged the Supreme Court to curb “frivolous” class action securities lawsuits. He has called such cases a “free ride to fast riches” for plaintiff lawyers.

His appeals court opinions have taken aim at federal labor and employment agencies for going beyond their congressionally mandated missions.

TRUMP TAJ MAHAL CLOSING

AP NewsBreak: Icahn says he’ll sell ex-Taj Mahal casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Billionaire investor Carl Icahn says he will try to sell the former Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, blaming a failed bill by the leader of New Jersey’s state senate as the last straw.

Icahn tells The Associated Press he has decided to seek a buyer for the casino that he shut down last Oct. 10.

He says his mind was made up by a bill written by Senate president Steve Sweeney that would have punished Icahn for closing the Taj by stripping him of a casino license for the property for five years.

That bill was vetoed Monday by Republican Gov. Chris Christie, who called it an example of the state Legislature’s worst instincts.

President Donald Trump opened the casino in 1990 but lost control of it in a bankruptcy.

TV MANUFACTURER-IMPROPER TRACKING

State: TV maker improperly tracked consumers’ viewing habits

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials say television manufacturer Vizio and a subsidiary will pay $2.5 million to settle allegations that they surreptitiously tracked consumers’ viewing habits and sold the information to marketing companies and data brokers.

The settlement announced Monday ends parallel investigations conducted by the state and the Federal Trade Commission into the use of data-collecting technology on Vizio’s smart TVs.

The FTC will get $1.5 million and the state will receive $1 million. The state will suspend $300,000 in civil penalties included in its settlement amount if Vizio complies with the agreement.

According to legal documents, Irvine, California-based Vizio and a subsidiary manufactured smart TVs that captured second-by-second information about video displayed on the sets.

The data was sold to marketing companies and data brokers to measure viewing habits, such as the effectiveness of ad campaigns.

GAS PUMP CAMPAIGN-INDIANA

Gas pump advertising campaign targets Indiana fuel tax hike

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A trade association will soon adorn gas pumps across Indiana with ads opposing a Republican plan to use higher fuel taxes to pay for infrastructure repairs. It’s a hard sell in a conservative state much more accustomed to cutting taxes than raising them.

The ads at gas pumps, filling stations and convenience stores will include the contact information for state lawmakers, a hardball tactic urging motorists to voice their opposition to the plan that would raise fuel prices by at least a dime a gallon.

Scot Imus, executive director of the Indiana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association, says that “our message was getting lost.” Imus tells The Associated Press that his organization “is not the most powerful in town, but the one thing we do have is we see customers — thousands of them.”

Republicans who have long embraced lower taxes dominate Indiana government, but fixing the state’s crumbling roads and bridges has proved to be a difficult challenge.

GAP OUTLOOK

Gap raises fourth-quarter earnings outlook on better sales

NEW YORK (AP) — Gap Inc. is raising its earnings outlook after delivering a solid sales performance during the critical holiday shopping period.

The San Francisco, California-based company said fourth-quarter revenue at stores opened at least a year rose 2 percent.

By division, Gap’s namesake stores saw the key measure unchanged, while Old Navy enjoyed a 5 percent gain. Banana Republic posted a 3 percent decline.

The clothing chain has been trying to recover from a long-running malaise.

Gap said it now expects earnings for the fourth-quarter to be 50 cents to 51 cents per share on an adjusted base. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had been expecting 44 cents per share.

Gap’s stock rose more than 3 percent in after-market trading.

SUPER BOWL ADS-AIRBNB

Airbnb follows Super Bowl ad with call to house 100K in need

UNDATED (AP) — Airbnb is following up its Super Bowl ad calling for acceptance with a campaign to provide short-term housing over the next five years for 100,000 people in need.

A notice on the rental service’s website said it plans to start with refugees, disaster survivors and relief workers, but wants “to accommodate many more types of displaced people over time.” The company also said it will donate $4 million over four years to the International Rescue Committee.

Airbnb’s Super Bowl spot showed faces of people of different races and included the line, “the world is more beautiful the more you accept.”

Airbnb allows renters to offer their accommodations for free to those in need through its disaster response program. The company may also pick up the tab in some cases. Airbnb says it works with disaster relief agencies to bring together people who need someplace to stay with renters who have space.

NY LEGISLATURE-UPSTATE UBER, LYFT

NY Senate votes to allow Uber, Lyft to expand upstate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Uber and Lyft could be coming to upstate New York under legislation passed by the state Senate.

The two ride-hailing companies are now prohibited from operating outside of the New York City area. Previous attempts to authorize the expansion have been blocked in part by opposition from the taxi cab industry.

The Republican-led Senate approved the bill Monday.

Lawmakers from both parties said it’s unfair to prevent upstate residents from using the same ride-hailing services that are now widespread in New York City and elsewhere. They predicted the expansion would be good for the local economy while reducing drunken driving and expanding transportation options.

Buffalo is now the second-largest U.S. city without Uber.

The Democrat-controlled Assembly has yet to vote on the measure. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo supports the expansion.

SUPER BOWL-RATINGS

Fox draws audience of 111.3M for Super Bowl, down slightly

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox drew an audience of 111.3 million viewers for the first Super Bowl to go into overtime. That was a smaller audience than the game has had in the last two years but still ranked among the biggest for a television program in the United States.

The top Super Bowl audience — and the biggest for any American TV show — was the 114.4 million viewers who saw the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, according to the Nielsen company.

Viewership for the Patriots’ come-from-behind 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday had a relatively modest start, perhaps because the Falcons don’t have much of a national profile. The game also looked like a rout in the third quarter, and Nielsen said some 4 million viewers slipped away around the time the Falcons took at 28-3 lead.

People returned as the Patriots came alive. During overtime, the game had its biggest audience of 117.7 million, according to Nielsen. The overall audience figure of 111.3 million is an average of how many people were watching during a typical minute, taking into account the game’s peaks and valleys.

OUTDOOR RETAILER SHOW

Outdoor Retailer show to consider moving out of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The lucrative Outdoor Retailer show is again considering moving from Salt Lake City.

Show organizers announced Monday they will request proposals from other cities to host three shows a year starting in November 2018. They are committed to do three more shows in Utah.

The organization has hosted two shows a year in Utah every year since 1996, except for 2002 during the Winter Olympics. The shows bring Utah an estimated $45 million in annual direct spending.

In 2015, show organizers considered Las Vegas, Chicago and other cities before signing a new two-year contract to stay in Utah.

Darrell Denny, executive vice president of Emerald Expositions, says concerns from show attendees about the push by Utah’s political leaders to control federal lands was only one factor in a complicated decision.

F1-US GRAND PRIX CONTRACT

Texas blocks release of F-1’s US Grand Prix payment details

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas attorney general’s office will keep secret how much money Formula One receives from organizers of the U.S. Grand Prix to run the annual race.

The Associated Press had requested financial information related to the 2015 and 2016 races from the governor’s office under state public records law. Race host Circuit of the Americas receives more than $20 million in taxpayer funds to help pay for the event.

Formula One requested that details of total payments, rights fees and negotiations with the circuit remain secret. F-1 attorneys said releasing those details would have harmed negotiations for other races.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office agreed in a ruling dated Feb. 2. It cites a 2015 state Supreme Court decision that allows government agencies and contractors to keep some contract payment details secret.

The Texas Legislature is considering a bill that would close that exemption.