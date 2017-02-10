Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks cheered by Trump promise to cut business taxes

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian stocks advanced today led by big gains in Japan after U.S. President Donald Trump promised that he would soon cut taxes for businesses.

In a meeting with airline and airport executives, Trump vowed to roll back government regulations and said he would announce a plan in the next three weeks to reduce taxes for businesses. The comments were short on details, but encouraged investors who have been waiting to see how Trump follows through on campaign promises to boost economic growth.

Advertisement

Markets are awaiting the outcome of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s meetings with Trump today and the weekend. Japanese companies, worried about Trump’s complaints over trade and exchange rates, hope Abe can get him to buy into a job creation and investment package.

On Wall Street yesterday, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 118.06 points, or 0.6 percent, to 20,172.40. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 13.20 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,307.87. The Nasdaq composite index added 32.73 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,715.18. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks climbed 19.79 points, or 1.5 percent, to 1,378.53.

The dollar was flat against the yen and down against the euro.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose to just above $53 a barrel.

CHINA-TRADE

China’s exports jump 7.9 pct in January from year earlier

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports surged in January, rebounding from the previous month’s contraction, and imports also rose in a positive sign for the world’s second-largest economy.

Exports climbed 7.9 percent from a year earlier to $18.3 billion, recovering from December’s 6.1 percent decline, customs data showed Friday. Imports gained 16.7 percent to $13.1 billion, accelerating from the previous month’s 3.1 percent expansion.

China’s politically sensitive trade surplus with the United States contracted by just over 1 percent from a year earlier to $21.4 billion. U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to take a tougher line toward Beijing on trade, raising fears of a slump in commerce between the two countries, which are among each other’s biggest trading partners.

China’s trade figures can be distorted by the Lunar New Year holiday, which falls at different times in January and February each year. Factories rush to fill orders before closing for up to two weeks and then restock with a flood of imported raw materials.

China’s global trade surplus shrank by 19 percent from a year ago to $51.3 billion. Its surplus with the 28-nation European Union, its biggest trading partner, declined 2 percent to $14.1 billion.

Weak demand for Chinese exports adds to pressure on communist leaders who want to avoid politically volatile job losses as they try to nurture self-sustaining economic growth based on domestic consumption instead of trade and investment.

TWITTER-GROWTH STALLING

Celebrity megaphone fails to lure ordinary users to Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — Many people have heard of Twitter. Not enough of them are signing up to use it.

Twitter’s role as a megaphone for the U.S. president, countless celebrities and businesses hasn’t attracted regular people to the service — not in the way Facebook has, or even Instagram and Snapchat.

The San Francisco company’s latest earnings report and dismal forecast suggest that this is unlikely to change any time soon. CEO Jack Dorsey acknowledged long ago that Twitter needs to do more to convince people why it’s useful.

But that doesn’t amount to much if Twitter can’t translate influence into boosting its user base, advertising and revenue. Rumors of a potential sale of the company have long swirled, but no buyers have emerged. Twitter has dismissed such speculation, doubling down instead on making the service safer, differentiating it from rivals and becoming profitable for the first time in 2017.

Meanwhile, Twitter has yet to address other issues, including simple ones such as the ability to edit tweets.

Twitter’s revenue growth has stalled for more than two years, and the company is cutting costs and shuffling executives.

Even before the election, Donald Trump used Twitter like no other presidential candidate. Average daily active usage rose 11 percent compared with the same time last year. But the increased usage is mostly among existing users.

MICROSOFT-SECRET SEARCHES

Microsoft lawsuit vs. secret government searches moves ahead

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge refused the U.S. government’s request to throw out a lawsuit from Microsoft that claims a federal law is unconstitutional because it prohibits technology companies from telling customers when the government demands their electronic data.

U.S. District Judge James Robart, who temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s travel ban last week, agreed with Microsoft that the law violates the company’s First Amendment right to speak to its customers when their private information is collected during criminal investigations.

But Robart denied its claim that the law violates customers’ rights against unreasonable searches and seizures, saying a third party like Microsoft can’t assert constitutional rights for someone else.

The case will now head to trial, where Microsoft will argue that “people need to get notice when the government comes knocking at the door to seize all that stuff that historically would have been stored in a file cabinet.”

The Electronic Communications Privacy Act compels companies to divulge data stored in “third-party computers,” such as Microsoft’s Cloud, and keep the move secret. Microsoft successfully argued that the law harms the company by eroding customer confidence in its cloud services, Robart said in the ruling published Thursday.

OIL PIPELINE

Tribe files legal challenge to stall Dakota Access pipeline

CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — Construction crews have resumed work on the final segment of the Dakota Access pipeline, and the developer of the long-delayed project said Thursday that the full system could be operational within three months.

Meanwhile, an American Indian tribe filed a legal challenge to block the work and protect its water supply.

The Army granted Energy Transfer Partners formal permission Wednesday to lay pipe under a North Dakota reservoir, clearing the way for completion of the 1,200-mile pipeline. Company spokeswoman Vicki Granado confirmed early Thursday that construction began “immediately after receiving the easement.”

Workers had already drilled entry and exit holes for the segment, and oil had been put in the pipeline leading up to Lake Oahe in anticipation of finishing the project.

Work was stalled for months due to opposition by the Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes. Both tribes argue that the pipeline threatens their water supply and cultural sites.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg says he’ll hear arguments during a Monday status hearing that was already scheduled in the legal battle over the $3.8 billion pipeline to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois.

The Cheyenne River Sioux has asked Boasberg to stop the work while a lawsuit filed earlier by the tribe and the Standing Rock Sioux proceeds.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe also has vowed to fight the construction in court.

TRUMP-AIRLINES

Trump shows interest in privatizing air traffic control

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump told airline and airport executives Thursday that he is interested in privatizing America’s air traffic control system and improving the nation’s airports and roads, which he called obsolete.

Trump also promised to roll back government regulations and said he will announce a plan in the next three weeks to reduce taxes on businesses. But he sounded skeptical about raising fees that airline passengers pay to fund airport improvements.

One issue was notably absent during the White House meeting — Trump’s executive order to temporarily ban travel to the U.S. from seven mostly-Muslim countries. Airline leaders had criticized the order, which a federal appeals court refused to reinstate Thursday after it was suspended by a lower-court ruling.

Airline and airport executives who emerged from the White House meeting called it a positive session.

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told Trump the best way to help airlines would be to “modernize the air traffic control system.” He complained that money spent on the system has not improved it.

Some airline executives and Republicans in Congress have proposed privatizing air traffic control because they say the Federal Aviation Administration has moved too slowly on modernization and would benefit by being removed from the uncertain congressional budget process.

TRUMP-DOMINICAN RESORT

Dominican deal tests Trump pledge of no new foreign projects

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump Organization is returning to a long-dormant licensing deal involving a beachfront luxury resort in the Dominican Republic, testing the limits of Donald Trump’s pledge to halt new international Trump-branded projects during his presidency.

The branding deal — signed in 2007 between Trump and the wealthy Hazoury family with stakes in airports, education and media — stalled out amid the 2008 financial crisis and a later dispute over Trump’s fees. The resort has not used the Trump name in publicity materials or discussed working with Trump in years.

But the Trump family’s re-engagement surfaced unexpectedly last week, when Eric Trump, an executive vice president, was photographed touring the property with brothers Ricardo and Fernando Hazoury. He had accused them of “textbook fraud” in a 2012 lawsuit over allegedly hidden property sales.

In a press release, the Hazoury brothers now call their relationship with the president’s son “incredibly strong.”

RAIDERS MOVE-VEGAS STADIUM

Proposed Las Vegas Raiders stadium still lacks financing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Raiders and the board overseeing the proposed NFL stadium in Las Vegas have high hopes for the project despite losing an instrumental supporter, but their plan is still missing hundreds of millions of dollars in financing.

Team leaders and the stadium authority board met publicly Thursday for the first time since casino magnate Sheldon Adelson withdrew a $650 million pledge for the project. Both sides plan to continue to work on a lease agreement, but the team didn’t give a definitive answer for the major financial gap.

Badain told the board the team is in discussions with “multiple financial institutions,” but declined to elaborate beyond that when asked by The Associated Press. The cost of the 65,000-seat domed stadium is pegged at $1.9 billion.

The meeting in Las Vegas came at a crucial time for the Raiders’ proposed relocation: less than two weeks after Adelson pulled out of the project and six weeks before an NFL owners’ meeting where they are expected to vote on whether to approve the move.

Badain and stadium authority board members on Thursday expressed confidence in their ability to make significant progress in a proposed lease and use agreement ahead of the owners gathering.

PIMENTO SPREAD-RECALL

More Ruth’s Salads pimento cheese recalled in Southeast

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities have announced a wider recall of Ruth’s Salads products after listeria was found in a batch of the spread maker’s products at a South Carolina plant.

The South Carolina Agriculture Department said in a news release it has revoked the company’s license to make food at the Chester plant until workers can clean and disinfect the facility.

The newly recalled products include all varieties of pimento cheese and cream cheese with pineapple and pecans.

Officials say any product labeled “Packed by B&H Foods, Inc., Chester, SC” should not be eaten and should returned for a full refund.

Pimento spread labeled “Made in Charlotte, NC” was recalled in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee last week after North Carolina agriculture officials found listeria at a different Ruth’s Salads plant.