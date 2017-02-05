Update on the latest in sports:

SUPER BOWL

Patriots reign as NFL champs

HOUSTON (AP) — Tom Brady’s record fifth Super Bowl win was his finest.

New England’s star quarterback led a comeback from a record 25-point deficit for a 34-28 win over Atlanta in the first Super Bowl that went to overtime.

James White scored the game winner from two yards out on the only possession of the extra period as New England scored the final 31 points of the game.

Brady led the charge going 43 of 62 for Super Bowl career-best 466 yards and two scores. His 62 passes set a record for the title game. He shook off five sacks to lead New England to its fifth Super Bowl title in seven attempts, all under coach Bill Belichick. He becomes the winningest coach in Super Bowl history.

Brady started the comeback by hitting White for a five-yard pass for the running back’s first of three scores. White had a Super Bowl record 14 receptions for 110 yards.

Brady also connected on a touchdown pass to Danny Amendola before a White touchdown run with 57 seconds left. Both were followed by two-point conversion — one by White, one by Amendola — that sent the game to overtime.

Atlanta appears to be on the way to its first Super Bowl win after Matt Ryan threw a six-yard scoring pass to Tevin Coleman in the third quarter for a 28-3 lead.

But New England’s defense took over, forcing a Ryan fumble that led to a touchdown and coming up with a key sack that took the Falcons out of field goal range while they held a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan was 17 of 23 for 284 yards and two scores a day after being named the NFL MVP.

Robert Alford returned a Brady interception 82 yards for a touchdown for the Falcons.

President comes close Super Bowl prediction

HOUSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump came close to being perfect on his Super Bowl prediction.

Trump called an 8-point win by New England during a Fox News interview taped Saturday that aired a few hours before the game.

They Patriots rallied from 25 points down to win by six points in overtime.

Celtics streak continues…Raptors end slide in Brooklyn…Westbrook pours in 42

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Celtics continue to enjoy a 2 1/2-game lead over Toronto in the NBA’s Atlantic Division following their seventh consecutive victory.

Isaiah Thomas delivered 28 points and Al Horford had a double-double as the Celtics downed the Los Angeles Clippers, 107-102. Horford had 13 points and a season-high 15 points to help the Celtics send the Clippers to their sixth loss in eight games.

The Clippers cut a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to 103-99 before Horford hit a pair of free throws to clinch it.

The scoring was capped by 39-year-old former Celtics star Paul Pierce, who was playing his final regular-season game in Boston. Pierce started the game but spent most of the afternoon on the bench before returning in the closing seconds. He drained a 3-pointer to the delight of Celtics fans.

The Raptors kept pace with the Celts by winning for just the third time in 11 games. Kyle Lowry registered his ninth career triple-double by providing 15 points, 11 boards and 11 assists in Toronto’s 103-95 win at Brooklyn.

Terrence Ross had 17 points in helping the Raptors send the Nets to their ninth straight loss and 12th in a row at home.

The only other NBA game saw Russell Westbrook scoring 19 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter of Oklahoma City’s 105-99 decision over Portland. Westbrook also had eight assists and four rebounds to go with his eighth 40-point performance of the season.

Victor Oladipo (oh-lah-DEE’-poh) added 24 points and 13 boards as the Thunder improved to 30-22, a half-game behind Memphis for sixth place in the Western Conference.

Badgers take Big Ten lead…Heels win rescheduled game…FSU crushes Clemson

UNDATED (AP) — The 10th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers have gained sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference, one game ahead of No. 17 Maryland. They can also expect to zoom up the poll following losses by six of the other top-10 teams on Saturday.

Ethan Happ scored 20 points and Badgers improved to 9-1 in the conference by getting past Indiana, 65-60. Happ shot 8-for-10 in helping Wisconsin pick up its seventh consecutive win.

Nigel Hayes finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Badgers, who sealed the win by going 5-for-6 from the line in the final 28 seconds.

The other top-25 games of the day involved ACC schools, with 12th-ranked North Carolina and No. 15 Florida State coming out on top.

Justin Jackson scored 16 points and the Tar Heels improved to 9-2 in the conference by dumping No. 20 Notre Dame, 83-76. Isaiah Hicks added 14 points in a game postponed a day and relocated to Greensboro due to a water shortage at Chapel Hill. V.J. Beachem scored 20 points for the Fighting Irish, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

The Seminoles rolled to a 109-61 rout of Clemson as Dwayne Bacon shot 6-for-9 from 3-point range while tying a career high with 29 points. Bacon had 18 points while FSU was building a 51-25 halftime lead. Florida State was 17 of 30 from beyond the arc in scoring at least 100 points in a conference game for the first time since 1999.

Caps, Habs going in opposite directions

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals continue to strengthen their grip on first place in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference races. The same can’t be said for the sputtering Montreal Canadiens, who capped their lost weekend by getting shutout at home.

Philipp Grubauer turned back 38 shots and the Caps chased Peter Budaj (BOO’-dy) in a 5-0 rout of the visiting Los Angeles Kings. Grubauer picked up his third shutout in 15 games this season and improved to 10-3-2 in 15 games as Braden Holtby’s backup.

Budaj was pulled after yielding four goals on 15 shots over two periods. He entered the game on a shutout streak of over 147 minutes and was coming off a shutout win against Philadelphia in overtime on Saturday.

Marcus Johansson and Brett Connolly each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals, who have won three straight and are 16-2-1 since New Year’s Eve.

Washington tops its division and conference by seven points over Columbus.

The Canadiens followed Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Washington by absorbing a 1-0 setback against Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl (DRY’-sy-tul) was the game’s lone scorer, beating Al Montoya in the shootout to stop the Oilers’ three-game losing streak.

Cam Talbot handled 22 shots as Edmonton climbed within three points of the Pacific Division-leading San Jose Sharks.

The Canadiens’ seventh loss in 10 games puts them eight points ahead of second-place Ottawa in the Atlantic Division. Montreal is 10 points behind East-leading Washington.

The only other NHL game of the day had the New York Rangers beating Calgary 4-3. Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast (fahst) scored 3:12 apart in the middle of the third period to send the Rangers to their fifth win in seven games. Michael Grabner had a goal and an assist for New York.

Forward Fabbri out for season

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues forward Robby Fabbri (FAB’-ree) will miss the rest of the season with a left knee injury suffered Saturday night. The Blues say Fabbri is out with an ACL injury.

Fabbri’s injury is another blow to the Blues, who’ve lost six of eight and fired coach Ken Hitchcock last week. The 21-year-old Fabbri had 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points in 51 games this season.

Simpson and Matsuyama in playoff

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee maht-soo-YAH’-mah) has successfully defended his Phoenix Open title by winning the PGA event in a playoff.

Matsuyama took the tournament on the fourth extra hole, sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the short par-4 17th to beat Webb Simpson. It was the same hole where the Japanese star closed out Rickie Fowler a year ago.

Matsuyama closed with a 5-under 66, parring the final three holes to match Simpson at 17-under.

Sergio wires ’em

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sergio Garcia shot a 3-under-par 69 to close out a wire-to-wire win at the Dubai Desert Classic. The Spaniard had never posted a top-10 finish in his previous seven Desert Classic appearances before finishing at 19-under. That was three strokes better than Henrik Stenson.

Bucs switching McCutchen to RF

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen is on the move, just not out of Pittsburgh.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle says McCutchen is moving from center to right field this season. Gregory Polanco will flip from right field to left, with Starling Marte (mahr-TAY’) sliding over from left to center.

McCutchen is a five-time All-Star and was 2013 National League MVP.

Kraft wins

OBERSTDORF, Germany (AP) — Stefan Kraft of Austria won his second ski flying World Cup in as many days Sunday. But the event was overshadowed by three-time champion Gregor Schlierenzauer’s heavy fall in qualification.

Schlierenzauer flew nearly 200 yards but landed badly and remained motionless before being carried off on a stretcher and taken to the local hospital. He was diagnosed with swelling in his chest and a right thigh injury.