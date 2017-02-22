Update on the latest in sports:

T25 SCHEDULE

Baylor hangs on to end slide…Wildcats win on the road

UNDATED (AP) — Johnathan Motley had 21 points with 16 rebounds and No. 9 Baylor ended a two-game slide with a 60-54 victory over Oklahoma to remain tied for second place in the Big 12. Baylor held on despite not making a field goal in the last 6 minutes.

The Bears stayed even with No. 12 West Virginia and Iowa State in the conference standings with three games left in the regular season. Baylor’s Big 12 title hopes likely ended with a 67-65 home loss Saturday to No. 3 Kansas.

In other AP Top-25 hoops:

__ No. 11 Kentucky posted a 72-62 road win at Missouri. Bam Adebayo’s fourth double-double of the season as the freshman scored 22 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds. Terrence Phillips led Missouri with a career-high 22.

— KeVaughn Allen scored 26 points and No. 13 Florida beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 81-66. Devin Robinson added 14 points for Florida, which won its ninth consecutive game and locked up one of the top four seeds in the upcoming SEC Tournament. The Gators are 23-5 overall and 13-2 in the SEC.

— Ryan Cline scored six of his 11 points in overtime to lift No. 14 Purdue to a 74-70 victory over Penn State. Cline hit consecutive 3-pointers to secure his team’s sixth straight win. Purdue is 23-5 overall and 12-3 in Big Ten.

— Shaq Morris had 18 points, Connor Frankamp and Markis McDuffie added 13 apiece and No. 25 Wichita State celebrated its return to the Top 25 with a 109-83 blitz of Evansville. The Shockers are 26-4.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Pens continue hot streak…Hat trick for Toews

UNDATED (AP) — On NHL ice, Sidney Crosby scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection in the second period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1.

Evgeni Malkin and Scott Wilson also scored to help the reigning Stanley Cup champions bounce back from their only loss since the All-Star break. Pittsburgh moved three points behind East-leading Washington and is 7-1-3 since the break.

In other hockey:

— Carey Price gave the Montreal Canadiens a much-needed win. Price made 28 saves and Paul Byron scored in the fifth round of the shootout and Montreal beat the New York Rangers 3-2 to give coach Claude Julien (ZHOO’-lee-ehn) his first win in his second stint with the Canadiens.

— Jonathan Toews (tayvz) had three goals and two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks beat rival Minnesota 5-3 for their second win over the Western Conference-leading Wild in less than two weeks. Toews notched his fourth career hat trick on an empty-netter with 1:02 left.

— Calvin de Haan was credited with a go-ahead goal that caromed off an opponent late in the second period and the New York Islanders beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1.

— Tampa Bay downed Edmonton 4-1. Ondrej Palat (AHN’-dray pah-LAHT’) scored twice, including the go-ahead goal.

— Craig Anderson made 29 saves and the Ottawa Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 despite playing without three of their top forwards. Ottawa was without Mark Stone, Mike Hoffman and Bobby Ryan after all three were injured over the weekend.

— Peter Budaj (BOO’-dy) stopped 24 shots and Los Angeles beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 as Darryl Sutter moved into a tie for most wins as coach of the Kings. Trevor Lewis scored the go-ahead goal in the second period. Sutter captured his 215th win as the Kings’ coach to tie Andy Murray.

— Jake Gardiner scored at 2:29 of overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

— Mark Giordano scored 43 seconds into overtime, and the Calgary Flames edged the Nashville Predators 6-5 in a game between teams holding the Western Conference’s wild cards.

MLB-RULES CHANGES

MLB eyes rules changes without union approval

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has served notice is may circumvent the players union in order to make some rules changes.

Commissioner Rob Manfred says steps are being taken to clear the way to unilaterally change the strike zone, install pitch clocks and limit trips to the pitcher’s mound starting in 2018.

The collective bargaining agreement requires baseball to get union approval before making rule changes, unless it gives the union a one-year notice.

Manfred has served notice the league intends to do that.

Union head Tony Clark recently indicated opposition to the proposed changes for this season.

MLB-UMPIRES

4 new umps replacing retiring vets

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Joyce has joined John Hirschbeck, Tim Welke (WEHL’-kee) and Bob Davidson in retiring from Major League Baseball’s umpire staff.

The commissioner’s office said Adam Hamari, Pat Hoberg, Gabe Morales and Carlos Torres have been promoted to the full-time staff.

Hirschbeck, the crew chief in last year’s World Series and a big league umpire since 1984, had announced his planned retirement last year. So did Welke and Davidson. Hirschbeck and Welke — who was sidelined by knee injuries — were 33-year veterans. Davidson worked his first big league game in 1982.

NBA-LAKERS

Regime shakeup in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Magic Johnson is now running the basketball side of things for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Owner Jeanie Buss has named the former Laker great as the new president of basketball operations after firing general manager Mitch Kupchak and her brother Jim, who had been the Lakers’ executive vice president of basketball operations.

The moves come two days before the NBA’s trade deadline. The Lakers are in the midst of the worst four-year stretch in the team’s history, including a 19-39 record this season.

Kupchak was the Lakers general manager since 2000. The team has started the search for a new GM.

First year coach Luke Walton got a vote of confidence from Buss.

NBA-LAKERS-ROCKETS TRADE

Lakers ship leading scorer to Houston

LOS ANGELES (AP)— The Los Angeles Lakers have swung their first deal of the Magic Johnson Era, agreeing to send Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets for Corey Brewer and a future draft pick. Brewer’s agent Wallace Prather confirmed the terms of the trade.

Williams led the Lakers in scoring at 18.6 points per game, playing off the bench. Brewer was averaging 4.2 points for Houston.

Williams announced he was leaving Los Angeles on Twitter, saying “Thanx for the love L.A., I’ve enjoyed my stay.”

NFL-BRADY-MISSING JERSEY

High value placed on Brady Super Bowl jersey

BOSTON (AP) — The value of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey is listed as $500,000 on a Houston Police Department report.

The New England Patriots quarterback is listed as the complainant in the report dated Feb. 6, that was released on Tuesday.

That was the day after the Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

Investigators have been working to identify who was in the locker room at the time the jersey was taken. A Houston police officer was stationed outside the locker room on the day of the game, but access to the location was controlled by Patriots team security.

NFL-PANTHERS-TOLBERT

Panthers release Tolbert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have released three-time Pro Bowl fullback Mike Tolbert.

The versatile Tolbert was utilized as a blocker, runner and receiver during his five seasons with the Panthers, but the 31-year-old’s production tailed off last season.

Tolbert carried 35 times for 114 yards with no touchdowns with 10 receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown in 2016. The year before Tolbert ran 62 times for 256 yards with one TD and caught 18 passes for 154 yards and three TDs.

Tolbert combined for 12 TDs rushing in 2012 and 2013.

MLB-NATIONALS

Report: Nats land former O’s backstop

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Nationals have reportedly filled their void behind the plate. According to two people familiar with the deal, free-agent catcher Matt Wieters (WEE’-turz) has agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Nats, pending a physical.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing had been announced yet.

Wieters is a four-time All-Star who has played his entire career with the Baltimore Orioles after being taken with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2007 amateur draft.

Wilson Ramos (RAH’-mohs), an All-Star in 2016, left Washington in the offseason as a free agent, signing with the Tampa Bay Rays.

MLB-TRADE

O’s and Yankees deal

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Yankees and Orioles have worked out a trade. The deal sends pitcher Richard Bleier from the Yankees to the Baltimore for a player to be named or cash. In 23 games last season with New York Bleier had a 1.96 ERA in 23 games.

He was designated for assignment last week when New York finalized a contract with first baseman Chris Carter.

SPORTS-POLITICS

Ex-Auburn coach Tuberville considering governor’s mansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville (TUH’-bur-vihl) is considering running for Alabama governor in 2018. The 62-year-old Arkansas native tells The Associated Press that he’s discussing his options with potential backers. Tuberville says he’s awaiting poll results that will gauge public support.