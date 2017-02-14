Update on the latest religion news

OIL PIPELINE

Judge rejects Native American appeal to stop pipeline construction

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to stop construction on the last stretch of the Dakota Access pipeline, despite religious objections raised by two Native American tribes.

A lawyer for the Cheyenne River and Standing Rock Sioux tribes said clean water is necessary to practice the Sioux religion, and the mere presence of oil in the pipeline under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota would render the water spiritually impure.

But Judge James Boasberg ruled that until oil is flowing through the pipeline, there’s no imminent harm and he’ll consider the arguments more thoroughly at another hearing in two weeks.

A lawyer for Dakota Access suggested the pipeline could be ready for oil in 30 days. The company called the religion argument a “last-minute delay tactic.”

Pipeline opponents pledged to keep “peacefully and prayerfully” protesting.

RESERVATION BORDER-BEER SALES

Group targets beer stores near Native American reservation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Christian ministry in Nebraska has started a fundraising campaign to buy out four stores that sell millions of cans of beer each year in a tiny village next to a South Dakota Indian reservation plagued by alcoholism.

The Lakota Hope street ministry in Whiteclay is looking to raise at least $6.3 million to close the stores, which are only about 200 yards from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The officially dry reservation is plagued by high rates of fetal alcohol syndrome and encompasses some of the nation’s poorest counties.

Whiteclay only has about a dozen residents, yet the four stores sold 3.5 million cans of beer in 2015. The beer stores have remained open for decades despite state investigations into alleged liquor law violations, lawsuits and protests that occasionally turned violent.

Ministry founder Bruce BonFleur and his wife have lived in Whiteclay for nearly two decades, feeding people on the streets and launching programs to help members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. BonFleur said he has talked with the businesses and believes “the beer store owners are ready to sell out.”

CROSS-COUNTRY WALK

Volunteers set off on cross-country walk to Washington, DC

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A group of runners and walkers has set off on a cross-country trek from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., to raise awareness about substance abuse and domestic violence within Native American communities.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that volunteers gathered for prayers and blessings before heading off on the 3,946-mile journey that will take them through various Indian reservations before arriving in the District in mid-July.

The itinerary includes a stop at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota, where thousands have protested the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The trip is part of a series of similar Longest Walks to raise awareness about health, environmental and other issues facing American Indians across the country. The first such event took place in 1978.

OBIT-UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT’S MOTHER

Mother of Notre Dame president dies after Omaha accident

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say the mother of the University of Notre Dame president has died after a parking lot accident in her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

The university in South Bend, Indiana, said 88-year-old Helen Jenkins died early Monday morning at Nebraska Medical Center from injuries suffered Friday. Omaha police say Jenkins was walking in a shopping center lot when she was bumped by a car and fell, striking her head.

The university says its president, the Rev. John Jenkins, celebrated Mass with his 11 siblings at their mother’s bedside before she died. Helen Jenkins’ husband, Dr. Harry Jenkins, died in 2004.

John Jenkins will preside Wednesday at his mother’s funeral Mass in Omaha. The university says that at his 2005 Notre Dame inauguration, John Jenkins said he looked to his mother for inspiration.

CATHOLIC SCHOOL BASKETBALL PROTEST

Coed youth team votes to forfeit season over ditching girls

CLARK, N.J. (AP) — Members of a New Jersey youth basketball team have decided they would rather give up the rest of their season than play without their two female teammates.

NJ.com reports that Catholic Youth Organization league officials recently notified St. John’s in Clark, New Jersey, that its 5th grade team should never have been coed and their girls wouldn’t be allowed to finish the season. Parents say the team’s prior record also was forfeited.

Before their next game against another Catholic school, St. John’s players unanimously decided not to take the basketball court without their full team.

An Archdiocese of Newark spokesman said CYO rules clearly state that teams should be comprised of boys or girls only. However, NJ.com found that league rules do not specify whether the teams in St. John’s division can or cannot be coed.

SAME-SEX ADOPTION

Bill protects faith-based foster care, adoption agencies

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A bill making its way through the South Dakota Legislature would protect faith-based foster care and adoption agencies that won’t place children with same-sex couples or single people.

The agencies could still benefit from state funds and contracts without fear of retribution from government officials.

The Argus Leader reports that the bill’s sponsors say the legislation is needed to protect the agencies’ religious freedom. Opponents say it discriminates against those who don’t hold the same values or don’t meet the “traditional family” model.

Catholic Social Services executive director James Kinyonof in Rapid City says his organization suggests alternate agencies to prospective parents who don’t meet the standards set by the faith-based groups.

PAKISTAN-VALENTINE’S DAY

Pakistan court bans Valentine’s Day in capital

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani judge has banned Valentine’s Day celebrations in the country’s capital, saying they are against Islamic teachings.

Court official Niaz Saleh says the judge ruled Monday on a petition seeking to ban public celebrations in Islamabad. He says the order has been sent to Pakistan’s media regulator to ensure a blackout on any Valentine’s Day promotions in print or electronic media.

Later on Monday, the government issued an order to local police to enforce the court ban. A similar order was in place last year in Islamabad.

Islamist and right-wing parties in Pakistan view Valentine’s Day as a vulgar Western import. However, the annual homage to romance on Feb. 14 has become popular in recent years across the Middle East and also in Pakistan.

LEBANON-IRAQI CHRISTIANS

Iraqi Christians protest in Beirut, demanding resettlement

BEIRUT (AP) — Dozens of Iraqi Christians have marched outside the U.N. regional headquarters in Beirut, demanding the speeding up of their resettlement process.

Thousands of Iraqi Christians have fled the fighting in their country to seek refuge in religiously-mixed Lebanon. Many of them are waiting for resettlement in a third country.

Some 200 Iraqis took part in Monday’s march. One banner said: “The future of our children is wasted.”

There are no official statistics of Iraqi refugees in Lebanon but their number is believed to be in the tens of thousands. They include large numbers of Iraqi Christians who believe they will find safety among Lebanon’s Christian communities.

PORTUGAL-FATIMA

Portugal presents evidence for Fatima nun’s beatification

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Catholic Church officials in Portugal have assembled 15,000 pages of testimony and documentation to support the proposed beatification of Sister Lucia, one of three shepherd children who said the Virgin Mary appeared to them in the town of Fatima 100 years ago.

The officials say the case for Sister Lucia’s beatification — one step short of canonization as a saint — will be sent to the Vatican’s Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

The documentation was presented Monday at a convent where Sister Lucia lived from 1948 until her death at age 97 in 2005. The cousins who also said they witnessed the apparitions, Francisco and Jacinta Marto, died at ages 9 and 11 of pneumonia. They were beatified in 2000.

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Fatima in May.

GEORGIA-CHURCH PLOT

Priest arrested in plot to poison senior cleric in Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Prosecutors in the Central Asian Republic of Georgia say they have detained a high-profile priest who is suspected of plotting to poison the nation’s Russian Orthodox patriarch.

The announcement comes after the well-respected Rustavi 2 television channel reported an attempt to poison Patriarch Ilia.

Irakli Shotadze, chief prosecutor in the former Soviet republic, told reporters on Monday that Father Georgi Mamaladze was arrested at the Tbilisi airport on Friday with cyanide in his suitcase. Mamaladze, chief of the property department of the Georgian Orthodox Church, was on his way to Germany, where Ilia is undergoing hospital treatment.

Shotadze refused to name the cleric who was the suspected target. He said the arrest was made after prosecutors received a tip from a man who reported that he had been contacted by a priest looking to buy cyanide. Police also found weapons at Mamaladze’s home.